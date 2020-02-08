David Luiz talks a good game, shame he cannot do it on the pitch

David Luiz has revealed his desire to help Arsenal become a great team again.

The Gunners have suffered in mediocrity for the past few years and they have been struggling to get their best form this season.

David Luiz was signed from Chelsea last summer to try and help the Arsenal defence become a better unit, but the Brazilian is perceived to be part of the problem by a section of the fanbase.

He remains one of the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard has challenged him to use his winning experience to good effect in the Arsenal dressing room.

The Brazilian has come out to claim that he still has the hunger to lead this arsenal side to greater days.

He claims that he wants to help Arsenal return to the glory days and ask the players to dream and believe in their dream as the season progresses.

David Luiz spoke to the Evening Standard saying: “I still have the hunger to win trophies. I want to win trophies with Arsenal”

“I want to make this club shine again. This is my goal and I’m not going to stop until I’m doing that. It’s up to me to continue to have this hunger every single day.

“For me, the first thing behind a title-winning team is belief. If you don’t believe and you don’t dream, or believe in that dream, it’s impossible to do it.

“The first thing is you have to dream and then after that you have to study how to do it. Then you need to understand that during this process, you’re going to have some good moments and some difficult moments, but you can never change your mind.

“That’s why I think we can achieve titles this season. We have the opportunity in the Europa League and the FA Cup, and then we want to fight until the end for the top four. We want to start to create an identity for this club.

“Everybody’s going to understand that it’s going to be hard to play against us. After all, if you don’t believe, you will never achieve anything in your life.

“The result of people when they are happy is 10 times better than when they are sad. For me, you have to have fun not just in football, but in life.

“That’s the most important thing – and Mikel Arteta has brought that back.”

On a personal note, if Luiz is really serious that he wants to help Arsenal to succeed then it would help greatly if he put in a transfer request and sought a move elsewhere.

That he cannot see that he is one of the biggest problems with the team borders on being delusional. He talks a good game, such a shame for Arsenal that he rarely plays a good game.