David Luiz will not be retiring after leaving Arsenal

Arsenal’s fans may not have seen the last of David Luiz despite the Brazilian leaving the club this summer.

Luiz spent two seasons at the Emirates before deciding to leave the Gunners as a free agent.

He was one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and his experience helped the Gunners to groom some of their youngsters.

The Brazilian is a brilliant defender on his day, but he is also error-prone and could be frustrating to watch.

It remains unclear if Arsenal had plans to extend his stay with them beyond this season, but he definitely wants to keep playing.

Goal.com says he has no plans to retire yet and he has a lot of admirers, even though he is already 34.

Most of his admirers are from the Brazilian top flight with Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Gremio and Palmeiras all interested in signing him.

However, the report says he has no plans to return to South America yet and sees such a move as the last option.

He wants to keep playing in Europe and has kept his options open for a European team to make him an offer.

Luiz will be fondly remembered for his role in helping Arsenal win the FA Cup and the Community Shield in Mikel Arteta’s first year.