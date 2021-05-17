David Luiz’s replacement is ready to step up (Opinion)

Recent reports are claiming that David Luiz is set to leave the club this summer, and I can’t help but believe that William Saliba will be the man to step into the role.
The centre-back has been enjoying a first-team role for Nice since joining on loan in January, playing the full 90 minutes of 19 Ligue 1 fixtures thus far.
The defender has helped his side to a comfortable mid-table finish, but his performance haven’t gone unnoticed, with a number of stats emerging of his passing range and ability.
Saliba is claimed to have completed 7 of his 8 long pass attempts, as well as retaining a 95% pass accuracy from his 113 passes in the entire matchup with Strasbourg.
William Saliba with 113 passes today and a 95% accuracy. 7/8 long balls completed too. Unbelievable distributor. pic.twitter.com/yp0FooZKA7
— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 16, 2021
His stats for the previous match appear even better on paper however, despite less passing attempts.
William Saliba vs. Brest today (Nice 3-2 Brest):
90 minutes played
113 touches
105/109 passes (96% pass accuracy)
8 long balls (100% accuracy)
1 clearance
1 interception
1 tackles
0x dribbled past pic.twitter.com/mPZ7XtZ3a9
— Artistic Arsenal (@ArsenalArtistic) May 9, 2021
Some fans were shocked that he wasn’t at least given the chance to showcase his talent in the first-team this season, with Mikel Arteta forcing him to play for the Under-23 side, before he eventually left on loan instead.
With TheAthletic confirming that he will leave the club this summer, you have to believe that we will be looking at bringing a ball-playing defender into the first-team, and Saliba has been showing that he is exactly that over in his home country.
Is there any doubt that the 20 year-old is ready to step-up into Arsenal’s first-team for the new season?
Patrick
He is quality, he reminds me do much of varane but I am afraid he might be sold or relegated to bench beacuse we know what happens to players who are not liked by Arteta. Ppl talk about Wenger having a secure job well Artet has broken all the record I have never heard or seen aanaher who performed this bad for a big club and still survived not only that he was not even threaten with a sack and is going to backed up again in summer transfer window. Sad are these days for Arsenal football club.
Those stats look very good, despite coming from Ligue 1. Luiz’s long balls are often wasteful, so hopefully Saliba can produce better ones
Arteta has no other choice but keeping Saliba at the Emirates next season, unless there’s a good offer for the boy
So we have Marvo and Saliba which both seem like great prospects.
The issue is getting around MA.
Great stats. But can he defend!?
Luiz leaving is no surprise as along withe two loan players he is the only Arsenal player whose contract runs out this summer. Every one else has a rock solid ‘you can’t force me to leave’ contract including the likes of Leno Bellerin Kolasinac Xhaka Willian Niles Willock Nelson Nketia Guendouzi Torreira Mavropanos Aubameyang Cedic and Lacazette. Moving players on this summer is going to be a lot harder than people think unless the club is prepared to buy out contracts at huge cost.
Is Saliba Luizs replacement?
No not yet as Saliba is only 20 years old. Gabriel Mari Holding and Chambers are Luizs replacements.
Saliba is still an apprentice
With out Thursday night football Saliba would have to be forced into the PL side to get game time.
If Arsenal does not win a place in Europe leaving the 20 year old in France one more season would be a better option and instead bring back Mavropanos as the 5th centre back.
Wesley Fofana stared for Leicester and was actively part of their FA cup success story, he is only 20yrs from Ligue 1 but Brenda nurtured him rightly and gave him chance no wonder he succeed in his first season in EPL. Fofana wasn’t better than Saliba, he only need a manager to nurture him and give him his chance.
I sincerely hope Saliba is fit for purpose.
Also, Mavropanos is producing good reports in terms of feedback.
We have to take into account the leagues they are currently performing in – but fingers crossed for both.
It’s not the league they are coming from that matter, it’s their ability to hold their own. Hazard was a king in EPL but fast turning to a flop in La Liga. Fofana played in Ligue1 last season and is performing beautifully in EPL.
Now we can have a decent CB. He was treated badly, par for Arteta’s course. His ex-understudy and often partner in defence, Wesley Fofana, won the FA cup yesterday with a near MOTM performance. Maybe because he was Unai Emery’s boy Arteta could not control his ‘ego’ to want Saliba out of the way. Same with Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira. Well done William Saliba. Arteta has no humility (never his fault, always others) and an ego as big as the Moon and he is Mr Control Freak. No generosity of spirit at all.
You must be exceptionally sik to even think this, talkless of writing about someone you have never met talkless of knowing him personally. Football has given senseless thoughts like yours a voice in the society…such a shame.
It’s been mentioned that Saliba is better than Fofana…. so after Fofana’s MOTM performance on Saturday, we’re in for a treat!
We can only hope. Saliba being better in France doesn’t mean he’ll be better in England. For Arsenal’s sake, I hope he is because God knows we need funds to reinforce other areas
I think we have a solid defence or at least the best defence we’ve had in years in my humble opinion