David Luiz’s replacement is ready to step up (Opinion)

Recent reports are claiming that David Luiz is set to leave the club this summer, and I can’t help but believe that William Saliba will be the man to step into the role.

The centre-back has been enjoying a first-team role for Nice since joining on loan in January, playing the full 90 minutes of 19 Ligue 1 fixtures thus far.

The defender has helped his side to a comfortable mid-table finish, but his performance haven’t gone unnoticed, with a number of stats emerging of his passing range and ability.

Saliba is claimed to have completed 7 of his 8 long pass attempts, as well as retaining a 95% pass accuracy from his 113 passes in the entire matchup with Strasbourg.

William Saliba with 113 passes today and a 95% accuracy. 7/8 long balls completed too. Unbelievable distributor. pic.twitter.com/yp0FooZKA7 — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 16, 2021

His stats for the previous match appear even better on paper however, despite less passing attempts.

William Saliba vs. Brest today (Nice 3-2 Brest): 90 minutes played

113 touches

105/109 passes (96% pass accuracy)

8 long balls (100% accuracy)

1 clearance

1 interception

1 tackles

0x dribbled past pic.twitter.com/mPZ7XtZ3a9 — Artistic Arsenal (@ArsenalArtistic) May 9, 2021

Some fans were shocked that he wasn’t at least given the chance to showcase his talent in the first-team this season, with Mikel Arteta forcing him to play for the Under-23 side, before he eventually left on loan instead.

With TheAthletic confirming that he will leave the club this summer, you have to believe that we will be looking at bringing a ball-playing defender into the first-team, and Saliba has been showing that he is exactly that over in his home country.

Is there any doubt that the 20 year-old is ready to step-up into Arsenal’s first-team for the new season?

Patrick