David Moyes admits that Mikel Arteta has made Declan Rice even better at Arsenal

David Moyes says Rice is worth more than £100M

Declan Rice joined Arsenal last summer for a world record fee for an English player and has since been shining bright for Arsenal. When the news broke that West Ham would be looking for a massive transfer fee of £105 Million, eyebrows were raised, but a season on and nobody has been talking about his price tag, why? Because he’s been outstanding all season and was probably worth a lot more.

David Moyes, who knows Rice very well, spoke on ‘TalkSport’ recently about how good Rice is and said this “‘Sometimes you want to take credit, but Mikel has done a great job with him at Arsenal. There were things that maybe Declan wasn’t as good at but I think he’s improved.

“He hasn’t really surprised me, but I do laugh because a couple of years ago people were saying, “you’ll never get £100m for Declan”. I was saying, “no, we’ll get £150m for him”

“I was telling West Ham to hold out for £150m and people were saying I was off my head. But I think if you look at some of the players who have come around that price, Dec’s surpassed them and looks above them.”

‘I think £100m is looking quite cheap to be honest. He’s a top boy, everyone knows that. He conducts himself brilliantly well, on and off the field.”

And personally, I couldn’t agree more. The price tag at the start worried me and I knew it would come with a lot of pressure on young Declan’s shoulders, moving to a big club like Arsenal, from across town rivals, was always going to be a challenge, but Rice stepped up and looked to fit in naturally. His first season in Arsenal colours has been incredible, he’s transformed our midfield and made us a more compact and dynamic team.

He’s a born leader and has been able to take somewhat of a leadership role at the club as everyone seems to respect him and his opinion. He’s fit into the Arsenal system seamlessly and when you look back on the price tag, it does feel like we ended up getting a steal. He’s a player that I could see staying at the club for a very long time and if Arteta can continue to help him grow and build a squad around him, we could be in for some great years of football from the Englishman.

If I knew how good he was going to be, I would have never even questioned the price tag, money in football is getting silly, but i think Rice was worth every penny we paid, if not more.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

