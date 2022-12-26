David Moyes always had faith that “clever boy” Arteta would come good at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s first boss when he came to England was David Moyes, who was in charge at Everton for so many years, so you could say that Moyes was our boss’s first mentor in how to run a football team in England, followed by Wenger of course, and then Guardiola.

Moyes is of course now the manager at West Ham United, who are our visitors at the Emirates today, and had nothing but good words to say about his old captain, and assserts that he couldn’t understand why Arteta had so many critics in recent years. Moyes told the official Hammers website: “Since Mikel Arteta has come in he has done a brilliant job, got them going, won a couple of trophies and gone against the grain a bit where people might have thought it wouldn’t happen.

“As a manager, to have players who then go into management and do well is a great thrill. Mikel was always someone who has had a really good career, he’s worked under Arsène Wenger as well who would have given him a great idea of how things work at Arsenal Football Club. He’s worked under Pep Guardiola, who arguably could be the two best managers certainly in this period.

“So, he’s certainly picked up great advice from those managers, but look, he was a clever boy as well and he’s stuck at it when things were a bit difficult and people might have been on his back.

They’ve ended up coming through it, and quite often managers need that time to come through it.

Arsenal have had great teams, so it would be wrong to compare [this one] to the teams of the past.

But if you’re talking about recent times, Arsenal were getting criticised so much I found it hard to believe.

I thought they were building a good team, I could see [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli coming through and I’m starting to think ‘My goodness, people aren’t seeing this right here’.

They looked a really good team in the making ,and I think that’s what they are now.

Hopefully Moyes will see first hand today, just how good Arsenal have become under Arteta, and I don’t think he will be too happy with the outcome for the Hammers….

