David Moyes praises Arteta for his incredible rebuilding job at Arsenal

Ahead of Arsenal’s match against West Ham, Hammers manager David Moyes has expressed admiration for Mikel Arteta. Moyes acknowledges the remarkable job Arteta has done since taking over as Arsenal’s manager at the end of 2019.

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has undergone a transformation from a mediocre team to one of the top clubs in the country, consistently performing well on the pitch. Each game demonstrates Arteta’s side’s readiness to contend for championships, and the upcoming match against West Ham is expected to be challenging.

West Ham has already secured a victory against Arsenal this season, eliminating them from the League Cup. Arsenal, keen to secure a win in this fixture, aims to return to the top of the league table ahead of Liverpool. The match promises to be a competitive encounter as both teams vie for success.

As he prepares his team for the game, Moyes said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I’ve been impressed with Mikel since he first went in.

‘He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, so a couple of wins right at the start.

‘Then obviously it went a bit difficult and there was a lot of talk about him, but he hasn’t half proved all those doubters wrong because he’s done a brilliant job with Arsenal.

‘He’s got them incredibly competitive, back around the top of the league and competing again. I think most Arsenal supporters will be happy with Mikel.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta came to Arsenal as a rookie manager. Only a few people gave him a chance to do well.

The former midfielder has been remarkable so far, and we expect him to continue improving the team and win some more trophies soon.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…