David Moyes talks up Arsenal title hopes ahead of West Ham clash

Sorry Moyes, To Win The League, Arsenal Need A Big Fat W At The London Stadium

David Moyes hasn’t shied from admitting Arsenal are the team playing some of the best football, and they have been consistent, which puts them in an opportune position to lift the PL title. “I think they’ve got a great chance [to win the league], which is an obvious thing to say. Will they win the league? I don’t know, because they have got a huge opponent in Manchester City, and you never know, but they have got themselves in a great position, and to be fair, they’ve been playing some really good football throughout the season,” said Moyes, as quoted by Football London.

The West Ham boss made these claims in his press conference on Friday, ahead of the West Ham game. I bet deep down he would be hoping his team beats Arsenal this Sunday; however, he and his boys may be in for a bad day. He has spoken of Arsenal having a great chance to win the Premier League and hinted that they ought to beat Manchester City to it.

What he forgot to say is that the only way Arsenal is winning this league title is by winning every game they play, the West Ham vs. Arsenal clash included. Arsenal, having failed to win last weekend, will be hungry to go back to winning ways.

West Ham may be picking up their form, but if Arsenal can be as good as they were in the first half against Liverpool, there is only one outcome for the London derby this weekend: Arsenal winning.

Sam P