David Moyes waxes lyrical about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

David Moyes has praised Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ahead of his West Ham side facing the Gunners this weekend.

Arsenal will enter the game after a refreshing win against Liverpool and will be out for vengeance after the Hammers defeated them in the reverse fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side knows losing to West Ham will make the victory over Liverpool meaningless, but Moyes has a lot of respect for the Gunners

Despite his team defeating the North Londoners at the end of last year, Moyes believes Arteta has done a good job at the Emirates and Arsenal is a very good team.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The manager has done a brilliant job with the team. They’ve got some really top-quality players.

“They are a top team, they really are. We did a great job getting a win at the Emirates and overall we’ve had some good results against them.

“We’ll have to work hard and play well again when we play them on Sunday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to avenge our loss in the reverse of this fixture, and our players know this.

We must take advantage of the confidence boost the win against Liverpool has handed us and beat smaller opponents.

If we fail to make it count against teams like West Ham, we will have just ourselves to blame.

