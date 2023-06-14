David Ormstein claims Arsenal want to sign Kai Havertz

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans are coming together as they edge closer to securing a deal for Declan Rice in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have been pursuing Rice’s signature for several months, and it appears that their efforts are paying off. However, Rice won’t be the only Premier League player making the switch to Arsenal.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal has initiated the first contact in their pursuit of Kai Havertz to bolster their squad during this transfer window.

The Gunners believe that Havertz’s playing style aligns well with their own, prompting them to explore the possibility of bringing him on board.

Ormstein suggests that initial discussions have been held to determine the feasibility of adding Havertz to the Arsenal squad for a negotiated fee.

The lack of Champions League football for Chelsea next season could potentially result in Havertz seeking a new challenge elsewhere, and Arsenal is keen to capitalise on this opportunity.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is debatable that Havertz would be welcomed by most Arsenal fans, his lack of finishing in front of the goal is a worry, however, if Mikel Arteta wants him then in the manager we trust.

