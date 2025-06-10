David Ornstein: Arsenal consider deal for star midfielder as ‘done and signed’

Arsenal consider their move for Martin Zubimendi done and dusted, with only a medical and official announcement left to complete. The club is aiming to close a long-running transfer saga by finally bringing the Real Sociedad midfielder to North London.

The Gunners had originally agreed a deal to sign Zubimendi in January, with a summer move pencilled in. Multiple credible sources confirmed in May that he was on his way to Arsenal, though fans have grown increasingly anxious due to the lack of official word. Concerns only intensified with reports of interest from Real Madrid.

These fears are understandable, particularly given that Zubimendi previously rejected a lucrative move to Liverpool at the final stage of negotiations last year.

Ornstein: Deal agreed, announcement in July

In a new update via The Athletic, trusted journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal view the deal as “done and signed.” The club reportedly plan to make an announcement in July, once the player undergoes his medical.

Importantly, the delay is not down to any last-minute changes or uncertainty, but simply due to Real Sociedad’s accounting schedule. They prefer the transfer to be finalised in the next financial window.

The 26-year-old is expected to link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad before pre-season begins, providing a timely boost to Arsenal’s midfield depth. As for Real Madrid’s interest, Ornstein clarified that Los Blancos never made a concrete move for the player despite monitoring him closely.

Arsenal now focus on next phase of summer business

With Zubimendi’s arrival all but secured, Arsenal can now push ahead with other targets. Signing a top-class centre-forward remains the club’s top priority, while a winger and an additional midfielder also rank high on the list.

Recent weeks have seen Arsenal linked with the likes of Benjamin Šeško and Rodrygo as the club look to strengthen key areas with elite-level quality.

Internally, Arsenal are also working on contract renewals. Gabriel Magalhães has already extended, with the likes of William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bukayo Saka hopefully next in line.

Do you think Zubimendi is the missing piece in midfield, Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…