David Ornstein: Arsenal Winger search dependent on “if Martinelli leaves” or not..

The Gunners’ summer plans will be shaped by whether they offload Gabriel Martinelli, according to recent credible reports. Arsenal have made the left flank a top priority amid their ongoing hunt for forward players.

After the imminent arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, along with the potential arrival of Cristhian Mosquera, Arsenal will turn their attention to the frontline. Having spent shrewdly on deeper positions, the club are expected to invest heavily up front. That said, one position hinges on the departure of a first-team regular.

Ornstein: Winger signing linked to Martinelli sale

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, transfer guru David Ornstein revealed the signing of a new left winger depends on Martinelli’s departure.

“They’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player, there already,” Ornstein said. “If he were to leave, then you can see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so.

“We’ve talked and reported on Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon. I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that’s if he were to stay.”

Time running out for Martinelli?

Gabriel Martinelli has two years left on his current contract with a one-year extension option, having signed fresh terms in February 2023. While the Brazilian remains a key figure in the starting eleven, his influence has waned over the past year or two.

He has come under heavy criticism as a result and is even seen as a key reason for the club’s search for a new left winger. He contributed a respectable tally of 10 goals and five assists last term. However, frustrations have mounted over his end product and inconsistency.

Martinelli was once on the same level as Bukayo Saka, but now the comparison is like chalk and cheese. There is a world-class player in there, no doubt, but does Arsenal have the patience to wait? Or gamble next season?

The answer is a blatant ‘no’. Arsenal must make it a priority to strengthen the left flank. Even if it means sacrificing the Brazilian this summer, the Gunners simply have to act now.

If the report is correct, it could mean the club will actively attempt to move him on. This may very well be the case, considering he is not short of suitors. Bayern Munich are reportedly keen, while Saudi clubs continue to monitor his situation. With Arsenal reportedly placing a £50 million valuation on him, there is a strong chance he could leave the club this summer.

If it does become an eventuality, who would be the perfect replacement?

Benjamin Kenneth

