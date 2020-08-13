Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

David Ornstein claims Arsenal have been scouting Ligue 1 target for some time

Arsenal really likes Gabriel Magalhaes and they have been scouting him for some time now, reckons David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the best young defenders around Europe over the past two seasons after he helped Lille play in the last Champions League group stages.

He has attracted the attention of several top European teams and he will be allowed to leave the French side this season.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United are the English teams who are interested in signing him this summer after his fine season with Lille.

The Gunners have plans to pair him with William Saliba, who they signed last summer.

Reports claim that the Gunners have moved ahead of his other suitors in the race to sign him last week and that he has chosen to join the London side because he was impressed by the conversations he had with them.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ornstein revealed that signing him is a deal that the Gunners will be keen to make happen because they have been monitoring him for some time now.

He said: “Arsenal’s interest is credible. They do like him a lot. He’s been high up on their scouting reports for a long time now & it would be a deal potentially that Mikel Arteta would like to do to bolster Arsenal’s defence.”

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags David Ornstein Gabriel Magalhaes

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. ACE says:
    August 13, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    “Arsenal like the player and have
    been scouting him for quite some
    time. MA sees the Brazilian as a
    future CB partner to Saliba.”

    Translation…welcome to Man U or
    Napoli Gabriel Magalhaes.

    The EPL season is a month away
    and AFC is till in the “liking player”
    phase of the transfer window.

    LMAO

    Reply
    1. Val says:
      August 13, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      lmao you’re so right XD
      I hope you’re wrong though 🙂

      Reply
  2. Rory johnson says:
    August 13, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Sky sports reporting the willian deal will be done by Saturday.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs