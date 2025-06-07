David Ornstein confirms Arsenal has won the race for Spanish star Kepa

Arsenal appear to be closer than ever to completing the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, following reports that the goalkeeper has agreed to join the club. The Gunners have been in the market for a reliable backup after Neto’s loan spell came to an end and he returned to Bournemouth.

Arsenal Turn to Kepa After Garcia Joins Barcelona

Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he delivered a strong performance as the Cherries came close to securing European qualification. Despite his form, Bournemouth have now released him back to Chelsea and are exploring other options to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Arsenal had initially been in talks to bring in Joan Garcia, but were beaten to his signature by Barcelona. This development prompted Mikel Arteta’s side to turn their attention to other targets, and Kepa quickly emerged as a top candidate.

The Spanish international is no longer part of Chelsea’s plans, making a move feasible from a financial and sporting perspective. Arsenal are reportedly satisfied with the affordability of the transfer and believe he offers the right profile to support the team next season.

Experienced Addition to Bolster Goalkeeping Ranks

As reported by The Athletic, David Ornstein revealed that Kepa has agreed to join Arsenal and compete with David Raya for the starting position. The move is said to be advancing well and could be finalised in the coming days.

Kepa’s experience is a significant asset. He has previously won the Champions League and other major honours, and his familiarity with Premier League football makes him a dependable addition to the squad. His willingness to fight for a place in the starting eleven demonstrates a strong mentality and will add valuable depth to the Gunners’ goalkeeping ranks.

Should the transfer be completed as expected, Arsenal will have secured a seasoned professional who can step in with confidence when called upon, ensuring they remain competitive across all competitions next term.

