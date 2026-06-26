David Ornstein confirms Arsenal’s interest in Bournemouth man

Arsenal’s interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has reportedly been confirmed, with growing speculation suggesting the player could leave the Cherries during the summer transfer window. According to David Ornstein, the Gunners are among the clubs closely monitoring the midfielder as they consider possible additions to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Bournemouth have developed a reputation as a club willing to sell key players for substantial fees, which could encourage Arsenal as they explore the possibility of securing Scott’s signature. The Gunners are eager to improve the overall quality of their midfield options and view the transfer market as an opportunity to add further depth and talent.

Arsenal Monitoring Midfield Options

Scott impressed with his performances in the Premier League last season as Bournemouth qualified for Europe. The England youth international continued to enhance his reputation with a series of mature displays in midfield, attracting attention from several leading clubs.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on signing a player capable of strengthening their squad both immediately and in the long term. Scott’s technical ability, composure on the ball and versatility have reportedly made him one of the names under consideration at the Emirates Stadium.

Interest in the midfielder is expected to intensify during the transfer window, with several clubs believed to be monitoring his situation closely. There is also a strong possibility that Bournemouth could demand a significant fee if they decide to part ways with one of their most promising players this summer.

Ornstein Confirms Arsenal Admiration

Discussing the situation on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein confirmed that Arsenal are genuine admirers of the midfielder and suggested other leading clubs are also interested in securing his signature.

He said: “Scott’s a brilliant player, and it’s no surprise that clubs are looking at him.

“Arsenal really like him, and Manchester United do as well.

“And I’m sure he would have a host of suitors if it was possible to get him, and I say that very purposefully, because if is the key word here.”

Those comments indicate that while interest in Scott is real, completing a transfer may still prove difficult depending on Bournemouth’s stance and the conditions of any potential deal.

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