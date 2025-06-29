David Ornstein confirms what we already knew about Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires tomorrow, bringing an end to his five-year stay in North London.

The Ghanaian midfielder had spent the last few weeks in talks with the club about extending his stay, with supporters hopeful that a new agreement could be reached. Partey had shown signs of returning to his best form last season after overcoming persistent injury issues, and many believed he still had something to offer the team.

Partey’s Arsenal journey comes to an end

Partey arrived at the Emirates from Atlético Madrid and was widely seen as a major coup for the Gunners. Despite early struggles with fitness, the midfielder showed glimpses of his quality and became a vital presence in midfield when fully fit. Last season, he managed to stay healthier than usual and played an important role in helping Arsenal push for major honours.

This improved form led to the club reconsidering their stance, and they were open to keeping him at the Emirates beyond this summer. Unfortunately, talks between the two parties did not lead to a new agreement. According to David Ornstein on X, all parties have now made a final decision, and Partey will leave once his deal expires tomorrow.

Looking to the future

While it is disappointing to lose a player of Partey’s experience, Arsenal were only prepared to extend his stay under certain conditions. With no new deal agreed, both the player and the club have decided it is time to move on.

Arsenal now look likely to focus on signing a new midfielder in the coming weeks as they prepare for next season. Replacing Partey will not be easy, but the Gunners have already shown ambition in the transfer market and will be keen to add quality reinforcements.

Partey leaves with the respect of the supporters, having contributed significantly during his time at the club. Although it would have been ideal to retain him on the club’s terms, his departure now allows Arsenal to reshape their midfield for the future.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…