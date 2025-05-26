David Ornstein delivers a fresh update on Arsenal’s striker search

Arsenal are preparing for a critical transfer window, and one of their key priorities is to bring in a new striker to lead the line next season. The club have operated without a consistently prolific centre forward for some time, and this summer provides a vital opportunity to address that deficiency.

The Gunners have compiled a shortlist of potential signings and will be expected to act decisively now that the campaign has concluded. With European football secured for next term and expectations growing, the focus behind the scenes is to land a striker capable of making an immediate impact.

Tough Choice Between Top Targets

There is no shortage of strikers currently available on the market, but Arsenal are unlikely to make multiple signings in that position. Instead, the emphasis is on identifying the most suitable player who can thrive under Mikel Arteta’s system and elevate the team’s attacking output.

Per an update from Give Me Sport, David Ornstein has shed light on Arsenal’s internal discussions as they weigh up their preferred option. He explained: “They’ve got a decision to make between Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon, both fantastic options and talents. I do expect one of them to come into the Emirates Stadium this summer.”

The presence of two highly-rated forwards on the club’s radar indicates both the ambition and the caution being exercised. Arsenal understand the importance of getting this decision right and is taking the necessary steps to secure a player with the right attributes and mentality.

Time for Arsenal to Deliver in the Market

After falling short in their pursuit of silverware again this season, the club must demonstrate progress in the transfer market. Signing a proven or emerging striker is a fundamental step towards strengthening the squad and ensuring they are genuine contenders next term.

The club’s recruitment team will be expected to act swiftly now that the season has ended. If Arsenal can successfully bring in one of their key striker targets, supporters will have even greater reason to believe that the team can take the next step forward in their journey.

