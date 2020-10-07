David Ornstein discusses reported Jorginho’s move to Arsenal

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that Arsenal did consider a move for Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho in this transfer window, but it was always a long shot.

Ornstein, who was speaking on The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast explained that The Gunners needed a new midfielder in this transfer window and they were starting to get frustrated in their pursuit of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

As they struggled to agree with Atletico for the midfielder, they began to consider their options.

Ornstein continued that was when Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Chelsea’s Jorginho emerged. Jorginho is well known by Mikel Arteta who scouted him when he was the assistant manager of Manchester City.

Arsenal leaned more towards landing Aouar but when they were also frustrated in that pursuit, they turned towards Jorginho.

They would eventually land Partey at the very end of the transfer window, but Ornstein claims that it was unlikely that Jorginho will have joined the Gunners instead.

While Arsenal did consider making a move for him, he didn’t think that Chelsea would have been open to selling him to a rival.

He said: “Arsenal did explore the possibility of signing Jorginho from Chelsea, but I don’t think that was realistic. I don’t think Chelsea were ever likely to want to strengthen Arsenal and I’m not sure he was available, full stop.”