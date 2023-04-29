David Ornstein gives latest contract update on star man and it is worrying

Arsenal will soon have to make a crucial decision regarding William Saliba. There is a major concern over Saliba’s contract, which expires in 2024, following the latest update on a possible extension.

Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, has prioritised tying down the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Saliba this season. While Martinelli’s extension has been confirmed, talks for Saka’s new contract are ongoing. However, there is currently no indication that negotiations for Saliba’s contract are taking place.

David Ornstein, for The Athletic, provided updates on Saliba’s situation regarding his return from injury and contract talks.

During a recent FIVE podcast, Ornstein stated,

“They have a key player who has a body to look after and to prepare for next season and get back in the right shape. He’s 22 years old, and I think they’ve got to be very cautious. There’s also a bigger picture to avoid potentially causing long-term damage by rushing him back or him rushing himself back. So it’s very bad news for Arsenal and Saliba.”

“There is also a bigger picture in that he is out of contract in the summer of 2024,” Ornstein continued. “We’ve seen [Gabriel] Martinelli sorted, and there is an agreement with [Bukayo] Saka that hasn’t, to our knowledge, been signed or announced yet. Then it comes to Saliba. We haven’t heard anything to suggest there is an agreement close or in place yet for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The club really does need to sort these contracts out, especially Saliba’s. He is integral to the Arsenal team going forward and the idea of losing him is simply unthinkable.

With Ornstein confirming that no agreement is close it really is a worry, hopefully, something gets sorted in the summer and we can avoid a protracted contract saga that has happened before.

Watch – Arteta refuses to give up on title after Man City defeat – “There are still 5 games to play, it’s not over…”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…