David Ornstein gives update on the future of two Arsenal stars

Arsenal is approaching a crucial period where several players’ futures need to be decided, with potential departures on the horizon. As the season nears its conclusion, the Gunners will likely see some first-team stars leave, either as free agents or through sales, as they prepare to strengthen their squad for the next campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made significant progress in recent seasons, boasting some of Europe’s finest talents. Despite injuries and squad limitations, Arsenal remains in contention for silverware, and fans are optimistic about the team’s future. However, to take the next step and start winning major titles, the club must make key decisions regarding outgoing and incoming transfers.

Two players who are widely expected to depart are Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Both midfielders have been valuable contributors but have faced challenges—Partey with injuries and Jorginho with age-related concerns. With Arsenal aiming to revamp their midfield, their futures remain uncertain.

Respected journalist David Ornstein recently provided an update on their situations, stating, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“Not settled yet [exits for Partey and Jorginho], as far as I’m aware, but a very good chance. It may be influenced by the status of potential arrivals in that position.”

This suggests that Arsenal’s decision will likely hinge on their ability to secure quality replacements in midfield before finalizing any exits.

Arsenal has struggled to secure major trophies in recent years, but they are now on the verge of competing at the highest level. Strengthening the squad this summer with top-class additions could finally push them over the line in their pursuit of success. The coming months will be crucial in determining how the team evolves ahead of the next season