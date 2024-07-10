David Ornstein pinpoints Arsenal’s perfect Spanish international replacement for Granit Xhaka

Following the reportedly imminent Ricardo Calafiori deal, Arsenal is now eyeing a central midfielder, and there’s a possibility that Mikel Merino could be the next player to join.
Apparently, head coach Mikel Arteta really values Mikel Merino’s talent and strong fitness background.
Certainly, Merino is a one-of-a-kind player for our midfield. He could easily play the same role as Xhaka did, but with improved defensive skills, superior aerial dominance, and the ability to deliver precise, clipped passes.
The Spaniard, a duel monster, stood out among players in Europe’s top seven leagues during the 2023–24 season. He impressively won over 300 duels, with an average of 5.94 aerial duels won per 90 minutes and contesting 9.78 aerial duels per 90 minutes. Analysts view his brief stint in the Premier League with Newcastle as a significant advantage.
Even though he is already 28, his age goes against Arsenal’s preference for signing young, quality forwards. However, Arteta views the Spaniard as a valuable addition to Arsenal’s youthful squad, bringing much-needed experience to the team. Arteta hopes that he can have a similar impact on the team as Leandro Trossard and Jorginho.
Reputable journalist David Ornstein is suggesting that we should be looking at Merino as the first-choice option in our midfield search.
Hopefully, his deal goes through; his £25 million won’t dent Arsenal’s transfer budget; in fact, it leaves room for other deals.
that guy is good
let edu & arteta do the needful
He will be very good for Arsenal. Once this EUROS ends, Arteta and Edu should act fast and Bring Merino to the Emirates. He is tailored made for us, strong, very technical with very good aerial abilities.
About 2 weeks ago I highlighted the talent of Merino as a quality replacement for Xhaka so I am pleased to learn that he may be a potential recruit for Arsenal.Merino has certainly performed well for Spain and were it not for the fact that he is in direct competition with the highly impressive Fabian Ruiz who is also 28, he would have established himself on the international scene.What would Southgate give to have two left footed central midfielder of the calibre of Merino and Ruiz to bring real balance to the England side.In any event I sincerely hope Arsenal,s interest in Merino is genuine as I can see Rice and the Spaniard forming a formidable , balanced pairing next season.
He’s good, but currently just another name to add to the ever-growing list of players “linked” to Arsenal in this transfer window.
I’m not quite sure I agree with David about the amount of room in the Arsenal transfer budget though. If the Calafiori deal goes through as expected, then Arsenal will have already spent over £70m this summer (with the £27m on Raya earlier). Getting Merino pushes that over £100m – but with, so far, not a single £1 back yet in player sales – and we haven’t mentioned the urgent need for a CF.
Arsenal will have made money from their CL campaign last season but nowhere near enough to cover the kind of spending that they may well have in this window. They need to start selling now (something that Arsenal have been very bad at for some time).
But not every Arsenal fan thinks the need for a centre forward is “urgent” and personally I am pleased that Arteta is in the process of prioritising a left footed LB/LCB.