David Ornstein pinpoints Arsenal’s perfect Spanish international replacement for Granit Xhaka

Following the reportedly imminent Ricardo Calafiori deal, Arsenal is now eyeing a central midfielder, and there’s a possibility that Mikel Merino could be the next player to join.

Apparently, head coach Mikel Arteta really values Mikel Merino’s talent and strong fitness background.

Certainly, Merino is a one-of-a-kind player for our midfield. He could easily play the same role as Xhaka did, but with improved defensive skills, superior aerial dominance, and the ability to deliver precise, clipped passes.

The Spaniard, a duel monster, stood out among players in Europe’s top seven leagues during the 2023–24 season. He impressively won over 300 duels, with an average of 5.94 aerial duels won per 90 minutes and contesting 9.78 aerial duels per 90 minutes. Analysts view his brief stint in the Premier League with Newcastle as a significant advantage.

Even though he is already 28, his age goes against Arsenal’s preference for signing young, quality forwards. However, Arteta views the Spaniard as a valuable addition to Arsenal’s youthful squad, bringing much-needed experience to the team. Arteta hopes that he can have a similar impact on the team as Leandro Trossard and Jorginho.

Reputable journalist David Ornstein is suggesting that we should be looking at Merino as the first-choice option in our midfield search.

Hopefully, his deal goes through; his £25 million won’t dent Arsenal’s transfer budget; in fact, it leaves room for other deals.

