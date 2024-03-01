David Ornstein predicts Arsenal stance on Wolves star

Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal is targeting to bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. The winger has been in good form for Wolves, emerging as one of their key players, and Arsenal sees him as an ideal alternative to their current wingers.

The Gunners have been tracking the Portugal international for an extended period, and they believe he would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Wolves, looking to generate funds for other transfers, anticipates selling some of their top talents in the summer, with Neto being one of them. The winger’s impressive development has garnered interest from several top sides in the Premier League.

David Ornstein delivered an update on the Gunners’ plans for the summer and said on The Athletic:

“Pedro Neto remains of interest but he is not the only option and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanders’ asking price of £80million ($101m). He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been a fine Premier League attacker, but we must guard against overpaying for any player on the market.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…