David Ornstein promises Arsenal fans a very busy summer transfer window

To alleviate the pressure of the Premier League title race, David Ornstein has just broke some excellent news that any Arsenal fan would love to hear. The Arsenal expert has disclosed that Arsenal are planning a big summer transfer window.

After a quiet winter transfer season in which Mikel Arteta made no additions, Arsenal fans must expect him to go all out in the summer to strengthen his squad.

Fortunately, they won’t be disappointed, as David Ornstein says they can expect at least five major signings. However, according to a transfer insider, these deals will be costly. He says Arsenal will sell some of its players in order to ease FFP pleasure and raise some funds for these deals.

Regarding which players could be sold and which transfers to look forward to, the reputable journalist stated, “There are players like Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah who have questions surrounding their futures. Therefore, we could definitely see a reasonable number of exits, and Arsenal have an opportunity there to raise significant funds to help their financial situation and fund incoming business.

“On transfer priorities, my understanding is that there will be a striker, and I touched on some of the potential names previously. Then there is a desire to add a backup for Saka/Martinelli, a No.8 or No.6 depending on other movements in that area, possibly a left-back and a backup goalkeeper if Ramsdale leaves.”

The above claims are quite reassuring. All the Gooners want is for the team to be the real deal, and with five new recruits, I don’t see why they won’t be.

Darren N

