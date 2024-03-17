David Ornstein promises Arsenal fans a very busy summer transfer window

To alleviate the pressure of the Premier League title race, David Ornstein has just broke some excellent news that any Arsenal fan would love to hear. The Arsenal expert has disclosed that Arsenal are planning a big summer transfer window.
After a quiet winter transfer season in which Mikel Arteta made no additions, Arsenal fans must expect him to go all out in the summer to strengthen his squad.
Fortunately, they won’t be disappointed, as David Ornstein says they can expect at least five major signings. However, according to a transfer insider, these deals will be costly. He says Arsenal will sell some of its players in order to ease FFP pleasure and raise some funds for these deals.
Regarding which players could be sold and which transfers to look forward to, the reputable journalist stated, “There are players like Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah who have questions surrounding their futures. Therefore, we could definitely see a reasonable number of exits, and Arsenal have an opportunity there to raise significant funds to help their financial situation and fund incoming business.
“On transfer priorities, my understanding is that there will be a striker, and I touched on some of the potential names previously. Then there is a desire to add a backup for Saka/Martinelli, a No.8 or No.6 depending on other movements in that area, possibly a left-back and a backup goalkeeper if Ramsdale leaves.”
The above claims are quite reassuring. All the Gooners want is for the team to be the real deal, and with five new recruits, I don’t see why they won’t be.
Darren N
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
ESR apart, and assuming the woeful Elneny also leaves, as his contract will be up this summer, this sounds like the best dream any Gooner could possibly have.
The remaining deadwood, plus a few others who ARE talented but dont play much ,if at all, for varying reasons, GONE IN ONE FELL SWOOP.
Bring it on PLEASE!!
I can foresee and Arsenal squad for the first time since The Invincibles, without a single UNPRODUCTIVE or lesser player, by next season.
When was Elneny ever “woeful”. Without being spectacular he’s always, without fail, been solid & reliable, made a number of goal contributions and has never ever let us down. I’d like to see him stay on and take his coaching badges here. He’d be asset, as would Jorginho.
LB is solid with Kiwior and Timber coming back. Saliba, Gabriel, and Tomiyasu can rotate at CB, so a GK and perhaps RB on defense.
2 midfielders needed; a backup DM for Rice (who can also play B2B) and an 8 to start in the midfield.
Add a striker that can finish, and Jesus can fill in on either wing. Havertz is by far best as a false 9 and not in midfield as an 8.
Hopefully get in the right players and chemistry, and the rebuild is complete.
Never in 1,000 years would I have thought Kroenke would spend nearly 1 BILLION to build a competitive team to win titles and trophies.
Great days and bright future ahead.
I’m so happy MA sees what AW refused to see. No room for deadwoods in MA’s team. Top players at every position is all we need. Big ups to Edu, Gallick and the Kroenke’s for believing in MA’s vision.
Better days ahead!