David Ornstein reveals Arsenal’s Top Four midfield targets this summer

Is Arteta keen to unleash another midfield set-up next season? Daniel O

Arteta is eager to transform his midfield. This is evident from David Ornstein’s most recent claim about Arsenal’s transfer plans, as reported by Football London. The reputed journalist has disclosed four elite midfielders Arsenal are interested in prior to the summer transfer window. These four are Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Mohammed Kudus, and Mason Mount.

Looking at the four, I feel whoever joins will be guaranteed to start. Arteta’s project has reached a point where it requires the acquisition of top players who can make an immediate impact on the club. The days of signing promising prospects and hoping they’ll reach their limit should be long gone by now.

Could this be the end of a Partey-Xhaka-Odegaard midfield? It could be.

Personally, I believe that deals for Rice or Caicedo, or even both, should be prioritised. If both are signed, Xhaka may lose his starting role, while Partey may see less playing time. Rice might replace Xhaka in the starting lineup, while Caicedo and Partey compete for the sixth spot.

Thereafter, it will be intriguing to see if either Mount or Kudus can bench Odegaard. But I doubt that would happen; Odegaard appears to be undroppable.

Anyway, Kudus’ ability to play as a number could expand Arteta’s attack options. Mount’s signing could benefit Arsenal because of his Premier League and Champions League expertise.

Let’s imagine for a moment that you were Arteta. Which two of the four midfielders named above would you sign? And what’s your dream Arsenal midfield setup?

Daniel O

