David Ornstein reveals Arsenal’s Top Four midfield targets this summer

Is Arteta keen to unleash another midfield set-up next season? Daniel O
Arteta is eager to transform his midfield. This is evident from David Ornstein’s most recent claim about Arsenal’s transfer plans, as reported by Football London. The reputed journalist has disclosed four elite midfielders Arsenal are interested in prior to the summer transfer window. These four are Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Mohammed Kudus, and Mason Mount.
Looking at the four, I feel whoever joins will be guaranteed to start. Arteta’s project has reached a point where it requires the acquisition of top players who can make an immediate impact on the club. The days of signing promising prospects and hoping they’ll reach their limit should be long gone by now.
Could this be the end of a Partey-Xhaka-Odegaard midfield? It could be.
Personally, I believe that deals for Rice or Caicedo, or even both, should be prioritised. If both are signed, Xhaka may lose his starting role, while Partey may see less playing time. Rice might replace Xhaka in the starting lineup, while Caicedo and Partey compete for the sixth spot.
Thereafter, it will be intriguing to see if either Mount or Kudus can bench Odegaard. But I doubt that would happen; Odegaard appears to be undroppable.
Anyway, Kudus’ ability to play as a number could expand Arteta’s attack options. Mount’s signing could benefit Arsenal because of his Premier League and Champions League expertise.
Let’s imagine for a moment that you were Arteta. Which two of the four midfielders named above would you sign? And what’s your dream Arsenal midfield setup?
If rumours Arsenal going to sign Kante from Chelsea are true that will be the end for me don’t we ever learn our lessons keep getting Chelsea rejects who offer absolutely nothing to the team!
Hear, hear. Kante has a use by date which may have already expired. But then again, who would give Ornstein that much respect to believe his speculations.
Errr… When did Ornstein mention Kante?
There has been talk about Kante coming but I don’t know if Ornstein said it.
Caicedo and Kudus for me any day.
If I were Arteta, I’d sign Caicedo and Kudus. Caicedo is used to play with Brighton’s high ball possession playing style and Kudus was impressive in World Cup
Rice’s aerial ability is good, but I’m not sure about his capabilities in one-on-one situations
As for Mount, he played in the final-third too much for my liking. Kudus is better aerially, left-footed and more pacey than Odegaard
Muhammed Kudus was unbelievable in the World Cup. I’d love to see him at Arsenal. Caicedo probably yes. Rice yes. Zaha NO, Mount NO.
Neves NO. Watkins maybe. Purchasing tried and tested PL players worked for Man City. They took a number of our players didn’t they. Nasri, Adebayor, Kolo, Vieira?, Clichy. It’s great when foreign players do well for us in the PL, but it’s a waste of time when they don’t. Unknown quantities can be risky, like Fabio V, Tavares etc,
I’d like to have Watkins at Arsenal too. He is also a Gooner
Mount wouldn’t make sense as we have Odegaard, unless Arteta is thinking of a slight change in the system.
Has to be Rice or Caicedo for me.
From what I’ve seen, caicedo plays more of a box to box role for Brighton, and could be very well suited to the position xhaka plays. He may have played as a true holding midfielder, like partey, in the past, but if not, I think he has the skillset to move into that role over time.
Rice, I’m not sure about. I see him as very good defensively and a physical presence, but i don’t think he has the close control to do what partey does. That position is not just about winning the ball back from the opposition, in our side the ability to receive the ball under pressure and find a way to move the ball forwards is absolutely crucial, and I haven’t seen that kind of finesse from Rice.
In the box to box/xhaka role, rice would probably be a lot better because he’s a strong athlete and a good presser, but again, I don’t think he’s good enough *with* the ball to warrant a large transfer fee. He’s probably not an improvement on xhaka, perhaps a fairly similar level (though xhaka does have a killer pass in his locker that I haven’t see from rice).
Kudus is interesting – he’s more of an attacker, but could work along the lines of a bernado silva. City evolved partly by packing their side with skillful attackers like him in positions normally occupied by less skilled, more physical players (that’s how I see it at least!). I’m not keen on copying what others have done (by the time you make the change, the innovators have often already moved to the next thing) but it could be in arteta’s thinking.
I sincerely hope the rumours concerning Mount are without foundation.If I had one pick it would be Caicedo, and if we were loaded I would also recruit Rice.
Grandad, Mount is not good enough methinks. I don’t like to see promising players not taking their opportunities and falling away as Mason has. Whilst there may be reasons for his decline that we are not aware of, he should have been ripping it up by now. Lots and lots of money sometimes goes to their heads and they slack off. I hope my boy Saka never suffers from that. He has been off since talk of earning loads of money.