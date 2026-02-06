David Ornstein sheds more light on Arsenal’s interest in Tonali

Sandro Tonali’s agent has moved to dismiss rumours that he spoke to Arsenal and offered the midfielder to the Gunners, raising further questions about how much substance there was behind the January speculation. Late in the transfer window, Arsenal were linked with a move for the Italian, who has established himself as a key figure at Newcastle United.

Newcastle have consistently maintained that they are not a club willing to sell their most important players lightly, and they have insisted that Tonali is not for sale. Despite this stance, reports suggested Arsenal were allowed to sign the midfielder before the window closed. The Gunners ultimately did not pursue the move, and it has always appeared unlikely that Newcastle would have sanctioned a sale at that stage of the season.

Arsenal interest and Newcastle stance

Although no transfer materialised, Arsenal’s continued interest in Tonali is not surprising. The club are known to be monitoring several top players across Europe who could further strengthen their squad. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are widely regarded as one of the strongest teams they have fielded in many years, and the manager is determined to ensure they remain competitive at the highest level.

From that perspective, a move for Tonali makes sense. His qualities, experience, and ability to control games from midfield align with the profile Arsenal values. However, Newcastle’s firm position and the timing of the window made any deal extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Ornstein clarification on talks

Following the agent’s public denial, respected journalist David Ornstein has provided further clarity on the situation. Speaking as reported by The Athletic, he said, “Sandro Tonali as we’ve reported historically is a player that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal like. Therefore they looked into it. Then it was made clear that absolutely no possibility.

“By the way, zero talks club-to-club between Arsenal and Newcastle. Newcastle and Arsenal. No contact. Never suggested there was. But clearly some dialogue with his camp.

“There was then a quote I think from from the representative or [someone] who is regarded as the representative saying that they didn’t speak to Arsenal. But we absolutely stand by our reporting.”

Ornstein’s comments suggest that while Arsenal admire Tonali, the rumours of a concrete January move were overstated. For now, Newcastle remain in control of the situation, and any future developments are likely to depend on a significant change in circumstances.