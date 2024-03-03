David Ornstein tells Arsenal fans what to expect in the summer transfer window

Gooners would enjoy what David Ornstein has recently revealed about Arsenal’s summer plans. According to the transfer insider, during a Q&A with the Athletic, it is almost inevitable that a winger and a striker will move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal’s need to buy a premier striker has been widely documented. Goal-scoring was an issue early in the season. Yes, since the winter break, they appear to have found their form in front of goal. But when they fell 1-0 to FC Porto not long ago, some attributed their inability to register a shot on goal to a lack of a clinical No. 9. Ornstein has stated that a striker signing is expected, as he mentioned some attractive striker targets: “A striker is the main focus and they admire Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson and others.”

As for the winger, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto to come and deputize Saka. Though, as per Ornstein, they understand that his deal may be tricky due to his several admirers and that he might be available for as much as £80 million, the Gunners are unwilling to pay that much.

While many believe Neto is the ideal Saka backup, Arsenal is taking no chances and has several transfer options. “Then there is the long-term desire to bring in competition/backup in the wide attacking area. Pedro Neto remains of interest but he is not the only option and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanderers’ asking price of £80million. He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record,” the journalist added.

“There will also be competition for Neto, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all in the mix.”

A winger and striker deal will undoubtedly upgrade Arsenal’s attack. Hopefully Arsenal win the league; our Gunners are two points from the top of the league with 12 games to go. With a clinical striker and a capable Saka deputy signed, defending the league title next season could be easier.

sam P

