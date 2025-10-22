David Raya admits Arsenal’s depth makes them favourites to win trophies this season

David Raya has admitted that Arsenal’s squad depth this season means the team is expected to compete in every tournament, including the Premier League and Champions League.

The Gunners have started the season strongly, and a problem that affected them in previous campaigns has been addressed. In the past, injuries to key players such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard would disrupt the team’s rhythm, making it difficult to maintain consistent performance. During the summer, Arsenal strengthened the squad by signing players across almost every position, creating two high-quality options in each role.

These new additions have consistently performed well when called upon, ensuring that the quality of play rarely drops even when the starting line-up is rotated. This balance has strengthened Arsenal’s competitiveness and allows the manager to make changes without risking a decline in performance.

Rising Expectations

The improved squad depth has naturally generated high expectations, with many predicting that Arsenal could challenge for trophies this season. The players appear aware of these expectations and are working hard to meet them.

Asked whether the team is now expected to win trophies, Raya said via Standard Sports: “Yes, I think so. The depth of the squad is incredible. We have a lot of players and we have a lot of players that can play in two, three, four different positions.” His comments underline both the confidence within the squad and the tactical flexibility built into the team this season.

Competitive Advantage

The enhanced depth has improved performance consistency and allowed Arsenal to adapt to different opponents across multiple competitions. Injuries or fatigue to key players are less likely to affect results, giving the team a significant advantage. This versatility is now a key asset, reinforcing the club’s position as a serious contender for silverware.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s carefully constructed squad, combined with the players’ awareness of expectations, positions the team to achieve success across several competitions.

