David Raya claims back-to-back Golden Glove honours

Arsenal wrapped up their season with a 2–1 win over Southampton on the final day, thanks to goals from Kieran Tierney and Martin Ødegaard. While the match had little on the line in terms of the league table, David Raya was chasing an individual milestone, the chance to win the Premier League Golden Glove outright for the second season running.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, his clean sheet hopes were dashed just over ten minutes into the second half when he conceded from a corner. That goal meant he would have to share the award with Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels, who also conceded earlier in the afternoon.

Despite that, Raya was honoured after the match and spoke with pride about retaining the trophy:

“I am delighted to keep it,” he said via Arsenal. “As I’ve always said, it’s not just me, it starts from everybody on the pitch and it’s a collective effort, even if it’s the keepers who get the award, but it’s just great for the team as well. “Every award is special but the way we defended this season, we had a lot of injuries and different back fours. Today we played with KT in the centre-back and Zinchenko came back in as a left-back and Kuba as a right centre-back and Ben White as a right-back. That just shows the willingness to keep doing the right things and credit to everybody who helped the team to keep their feet.”

Historic moment for Arsenal’s number one

Raya became the first Arsenal goalkeeper in history to win the Golden Glove in back-to-back seasons. He also became the first in the Premier League to do so since Ederson in 2021–22.

The Spaniard now joins an elite group of keepers to win the award in consecutive campaigns, Liverpool’s Pepe Reina and Manchester City’s Joe Hart and Ederson are the only others to achieve the same feat.

Looking ahead, Raya already has his sights set on a third:

“It is a special moment, to do something like this at this amazing club and put something into the history of the club, it’s incredible. I’m very, very proud to achieve this, so now let’s go for the third one.”

Looking ahead to a big summer for club and country

Raya ended the campaign on a high both individually and with the team. As Arsenal shift into off-season mode, some players will now report for international duty, while others will take time off before returning for a crucial pre-season.

Attention will now turn to the transfer window, where fans expect bold moves to help the Gunners take the next step. Raya’s presence at the back is one piece of the puzzle, others will need to fall into place quickly.

How would you rate David Raya’s time at Arsenal so far, on a scale of 1–10?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…