David Raya declares Arsenal “needed a win like this” after Palace rout

Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace has changed the mood. It has given Arsenal fans hope that the team will turn things around and end their lengthy quest for a Premier League triumph.

It has hushed sceptics who were ready to continue dismissing their title hopes.

For the Gunners, the triumph was the perfect answer to their previous bad performances.

Raya, speaking to the Mirror, has revealed that they worked on their flaws during the break, and he believes they are back, and he expects they’ll battle for everything. He feels that every team experiences difficulties but finally overcomes them.

“We needed a win like this. Obviously, it was a good break; we trained really hard and focused on the things we had to improve,” said Raya.

“We played a lot of games last month, and it was a nice way for the players and the staff to reconnect, and we showed we are capable of performing at the highest level. It was a moment where we could say, ‘We are here, and we’re ready to fight for everything.’

“Every team goes through bad periods in a season, and we went through a tricky period, but we got our feeling back, and this was our response.

“When you are playing two games every week, you don’t get much time on the training ground. We used the camp to train in the way we always train, but with a little more time. It was massive for us to win, to get back on track, and to get back to scoring goals at home.”

He also stated that they have found a means to deal with their struggles in front of goal, hinting at their intention to be efficient by sharing the goals across the team by everyone looking to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have quality players all over the pitch, and anybody can score, as we saw against Palace. Everybody can contribute to goals, from me to the strikers, and that’s a good way of thinking,” added Raya.

The 5-0 victory over Palace provides an excellent basis for Raya and his teammates to build on and hopefully they will!

Sam P

