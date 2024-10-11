David Raya describes Arteta’s reaction when he gets angry

David Raya is in his second season at Arsenal, and the Spanish goalkeeper is enjoying his time at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed him at the start of last season, and he has proven to be worth every penny spent to bring him to north London.

Raya is working under one of the best managers in the Premier League. With the Spanish national team, he also works with a top coach who led the squad to victory in Euro 2024.

Raya is steadily establishing himself as a key figure for Spain, though he understands it will be challenging to become the national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, he enjoys working with Arteta at Arsenal and Luis de la Fuente on the Spanish national team. He was recently asked about the similarities between both managers, especially when they are angry, and he said to Rabio Marca:

“I think they are on par. When they get angry, they both have character.

“In Arteta’s case, when he has to get angry, he does. Sometimes, we players have to wake up, it’s normal because it’s good for the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has spent at least a year working with Arteta, and even when his gaffer is angry, he knows it is for a justified reason.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…