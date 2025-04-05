David Raya explains what Arsenal must do to beat Everton

David Raya is fully aware that Arsenal’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton will be a challenging encounter, as the Gunners aim to maintain their impressive run of form.

Although Arsenal remain behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, their focus is firmly on continuing to secure victories in each of their remaining fixtures. The gap of twelve points to the league leaders is a significant one, and while bridging it may prove difficult, Arsenal must remain resolute in their pursuit of consistency and momentum.

Everton, under the guidance of returning manager David Moyes, have shown a marked improvement in recent performances. Their most recent outing was against Liverpool, where, despite a narrow 1-0 defeat, they offered strong resistance and made the contest highly competitive. That display highlighted the challenge they can pose, particularly when playing at home.

Known for their resolute defending, Everton often commit the majority of their team to defensive duties, with only Beto typically positioned further forward. This compact and disciplined structure makes them a difficult side to break down, something Arsenal have recognised in their preparations.

Speaking ahead of the match, David Raya acknowledged the difficulty of the fixture. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he stated:

“We expect a very tough game, we know especially at their ground they’re really difficult to play and now they’re playing really, really well.

“They lost on Wednesday against Liverpool but I thought they played really well and they make it very, very difficult and especially when they play at home it’s a really tough team to beat so we have to be ready, we have to do our best to get the three points.”

Everton have long held a reputation as one of the more challenging sides to face in the Premier League, particularly at Goodison Park. For Arsenal to secure victory, a focused and high-level performance will be essential. The Gunners are aware of the task at hand and will need to be at their absolute best to return to North London with all three points.

