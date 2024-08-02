David Raya finally returns to pre-season training after Euro 2024 success

David Raya is the latest Arsenal player to return to pre-season as they prepare for the new campaign.

After being part of the Spain team that won the Euro 2024 trophy in Germany, Raya was given an extended break by the Gunners.

He remains the number one at the Emirates after recording the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

Raya’s impressive performances kept Aaron Ramsdale on the bench, and that is expected to continue this term, so Arsenal is delighted to have him back.

The Gunners have been working hard to ensure another strong start to the season, and having Raya back is a key part of their preparations, according to Arsenal Media.

In the coming weeks, Arsenal is expected to intensify their preparations for the new season, with the Premier League starting in about two weeks.

Raya will work hard to get into top condition so that he can remain the starting goalkeeper for Arsenal from the first match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels great to have Raya back, and we are gradually working with a full house ahead of the start of the term.

Raya will have to be just as good, if not better than he was in the last campaign if he wishes to help us finally win a major trophy.

