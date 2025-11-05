David Raya Hits 50 Clean Sheets as Arsenal Extend Incredible Defensive Run

Arsenal enjoyed another strong Champions League outing on Tuesday, producing a professional display to see off Slavia Prague with a 3-0 win away from home. With key players unavailable, the tie had the potential to be a difficult one because the Czech champions had not conceded in their previous five matches. Mikel Arteta had highlighted their organisation before kick off, yet his side handled the occasion with confidence at the Fortuna Stadium.

Goals in each half from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino (x2) secured Arsenal’s tenth win in a row in all competitions. The result leaves Arteta’s side joint first with Bayern Munich and still yet to concede in the Champions League this season. The balance in midfield and the calmness in possession ensured control, and the front line moved with purpose throughout.

Raya reaches 50 clean sheets

The victory also marked Arsenal’s eighth consecutive clean sheet and their 13th of the season. As cited by Arsenal, the shutout in Prague was David Raya’s 50th clean sheet for the club. Eleven of those have arrived this campaign. The Spaniard has now made 69 appearances in Arsenal colours, averaging a clean sheet every 1.38 matches. His shot stopping, distribution and command of his area have been key parts of Arsenal’s development since his arrival.

Defensive structure key to momentum

The entire team deserve recognition for their collective commitment to defending. Arsenal’s structure and organisation have provided the foundation for their excellent form, allowing them to maintain a high level of consistency across competitions. The back line has shown understanding and composure, while the midfield press has limited opponents’ chances. If this level continues, the Gunners could be on course to set new defensive records by the end of the campaign. This consistency has given supporters confidence and belief in the direction of the team.

This season The Gunners really are looking like Champions huh?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…