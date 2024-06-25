David Raya impresses in his first appearance for Spain at the Euros

Spain’s head coach may have no choice but to jump on the David Raya train. When Mikel Arteta initially brought Raya on board, he claimed it was just to spice up the competition for his goalkeeping. But once he gave Raya his chance in goal, he didn’t look back. The Spaniard won over Arsenal’s No. 1 spot with his goalkeeping.

Yesterday, on Monday, David Raya made his first appearance for Spain at Euro 2024 and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Albania.

In that match, he made:

• 4 saves

• 84% passing accuracy rate

• 5 successful long passes

That clean sheet was his 21st in 42 games for both club and country. He surely must have left an impression on Spain’s boss, Luis de la Fuente.

Like we Gooners used to do after each match day, Spanish fans simultaneously praised David Raya’s performance.

Unai Simon may be Spain’s first-choice goalie so far, but after Raya’s performance, he should be worried. There’s a chance Raya could retain his spot in Spain’s line-up in the round of 16 going forward.

Even if he doesn’t start that game, it is inevitable that he will one day be Spain’s first choice; they won’t be able to ignore his superior goalkeeping for long.

That said, after initially signing him on a £3 million loan deal with an obligation to make the deal permanent this summer for £27 million, the Gooners are looking forward to the club confirming the deal very soon; he has certainly earned it.

When the deal becomes permanent, it may cause Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal, but whoever replaces him will have to be aware that Raya will still be Arteta’s Number One when fit.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.