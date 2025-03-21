David Raya insists Arsenal will put Real Madrid in difficulty 

David Raya is confident that Arsenal can present Real Madrid with significant challenges when the two sides meet in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Arsenal has reached this stage of the competition in consecutive seasons and will be eager to progress to the semifinals this time. Madrid, the 15-time champions of the competition, currently stand in their way, and Arsenal will need to overcome this formidable challenge to advance to the next phase.

The Gunners are well aware of how difficult it will be to beat Madrid, but if they manage to do so, they believe it would be a significant achievement, with few teams capable of stopping them thereafter.

In the previous round, Arsenal demonstrated their attacking strength, scoring a total of nine goals over two legs against PSV, a resounding statement of their offensive capabilities. On the other hand, Madrid faced a much tougher test against Atletico Madrid, requiring a penalty shootout to secure their place in the next round. Despite the contrasting difficulties in the respective matches, Madrid’s ability to handle such high-pressure situations speaks volumes about their experience and why they have been so successful in the competition over the years.

However, Raya remains confident in Arsenal’s ability to compete with the best. He believes that the key to success against Madrid will lie in the team’s focus on their own strengths. While the challenge ahead is daunting, Raya and his teammates are determined to make it as difficult as possible for Madrid. As he told Marca:

“We know what Real Madrid is like, especially in the Champions League. So to speak, it’s their competition, as they’ve won it so many times and the comebacks they’ve made in recent years… We’re going to be there to make it as difficult as possible for them and focus on ourselves, focusing on putting in a great performance in the first leg and especially in the second leg at the Bernabéu.”

Raya’s comments reflect a sense of optimism and belief within the Arsenal squad, despite the challenges posed by one of the most successful teams in Champions League history. He emphasised that while defeating Madrid will require a monumental effort, Arsenal has the talent and resilience to make that happen. “Beating Madrid will require some extra effort from us, but we have the players to make that happen if we stay focused and believe in ourselves,” he said.

