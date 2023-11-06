David Raya insists the ball was out of play for Newcastle’s goal

David Raya insists the ball had crossed the line and was out of play in the build-up to Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal yesterday.

The Spaniard is under fire again as he failed in his attempt to punch or catch the cross, having miscalculated it.

However, much of the outcry from Arsenal’s supporters is about the decision to award the goal even though the ball seemed to have crossed the line.

The Spanish goalie has remained the Gunners’ first choice despite making several mistakes, but this will go down as a poor decision from VAR.

After the game, he voiced his opinion on the contentious strike and insisted the ball had crossed the line before the goal was scored.

Raya said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘What I could see was the ball went out of play, and then after going to the dressing room, looking back at the goal, it’s a big foul on Gabi. He’s pushing him with two hands on his back when he’s about to clear the ball.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot change the VAR decision or stop them from making mistakes, but we can change our goalkeeper.

If Raya had caught that cross, we wouldn’t be talking about the goal post-match and he simply has to do better.

