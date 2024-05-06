David Raya may have won the Golden Glove but we can’t ignore he made more howlers than Ramsdale

An Adebayo goal on Friday guaranteed that Arsenal’s David Raya will win the Golden Glove this season.
If you’re a goalie who’s kept 15 clean sheets, it seems backwards to critique that player. Yet Aaron Ramsdale’s 14 clean sheets last campaign were not enough to stop him from being dropped.
David De Gea won the prize 12 months ago not conceding in 17 league matches yet was released and is yet to find employment. That tells me that how many games you keep the ball out of your net isn’t the only state that should be considered. If it was, last campaign’s top 4 based on that criteria would be playing every week, at the very least one would have a place of work.
That’s because Pep Guardiola has set such standards in England that the margin between success and failure is so small. Your keeper making a couple of mistakes the difference between being Champions or not.
That’s why the decision to commit 27 million to Brentford on a position that didn’t need improving confused some Gooners. Ramsdale made errors in the run in this time last year and that was enough for his manager to give up on him.
Arsenal invested 30 million on a 23-year-old with Arteta and Edu (as former players) aware he played in a position where you don’t peak till your past the age of 30. In other words, if your choosing your number 1 to be so young, you are accepting that he’s learning on the job, he’s not the finished article, and your prepared he’s going to make the odd howler. If you then authorise the club to give that youngster an extended contract with a pay rise it seems bizarre to then ask for any more money to be spent on the same role, especially when those funds could be used to improve other areas of the squad.
Our boss is known for being ruthless. Those who have worked for him say he’s not the type of character who feels the need to put an arm found a shoulder and explain his thought process.
Ramsdale and his father maintain that zero reason has been given for the omission or any areas given to improve on. So, the 14 clean sheets were not enough for the Spaniard to ignore other concerns he had.
Harsh – but if that’s his expectation, then he should have the same for everyone.
I have always noticed inconsistencies on how the 42-year-old man manages.
Some talent have contracts ripped up; others get paid over the odds to stay. He judges some for wanting to fight for their place but is content for others that are happy to be paid to sit on the bench.
So, if 14 clean sheets wasn’t enough to save Ramsdale from being frozen out, Raya with 15 clean sheets should be held to the same criteria. Especially considering he’s made more howlers then the man he replaced.
In Europe, he passed the ball for Lens to score, in Porto was beaten from 35 yards.
At his parent club, an ongoing issue was his starting position being too far off his line. That cost us points at Stamford Bridge, Saint James Park and in the North London Derby at the Emirates.
Do we ignore any of that just because of the clean sheets?
That luxury wasn’t afforded to Ramsdale.
The 28-year-old was responsible for two of Luton’s goals, passed the ball to Romero last Sunday and the official saved him from another gaffe this weekend. When we beat Man City in October his kicking was all over the place, at one point kicking the ball at Alvarez, only luck not letting that moment result in a goal.
Is that acceptable just because we won those games?
Is Ramsdale’s identical moment of madness against Southampton any worse then what Raya did at the Lane, just because we got away with it?
At 3-3 against the Saints, Trossard hit the bar. If his shot is a fraction lower would that have excused Ramsdale’s performance?
If Spurs had got it back to 3-3, we would blame Raya for costing us the title. Because they didn’t do, we just pretend it didn’t happen?
I don’t take anything away from Raya’s contributions but do question if all those shut outs are down to him or the fantastic back 4 that has been built, Declan’s Rice ability to win back the ball, and how quickly we win back possession.
When I judge the best keepers in the division, I think back to who has made that save, so good it’s the equivalent of a goal?
Name me a Raya performance where you can say he’s won us points?
To be fair, him having a quiet afternoon is a good thing and testament to our tactics working.
Yet for a Golden Glove winner I have named a lot of times where his decision making has cost us, and I think we should be learning from that.
As part of his loan agreement from Brentford it’s believed we are obliged to pay the agreed transfer fee. So, there is no point debating Raya’s future in North London.
Yet it seems to me we have spent another 30 million to fix something that wasn’t broken.
Has the improvement been that drastic?
For a Golden Glove Winner, he’s made a lot of mistakes.
Dan
This article is a whole wad of distraction now that we are all thinking of what miracle to invoke against Manchester City snatching the EPL crown from our grasp!
It’s seems these howlers are unique to a particular type of goal keepers, they are the same mistakes made by Edisson and Allison from Man City and Liverpool respectively.
So you won’t find the gaffer sweating over these issues, maybe it goes with the territory, if you ask me.
Bit harsh on Raya. He’s made some howlers but it feels like there have been fewer than Ramsdale, and quite a lot fewer when it comes to situations where a goal was conceded.
Can you name them
Why the obsession with Ramsdale? He is forgotten, and he is definitely leaving the club.
If we go by your argument, neither Raya, nor Ramsdale would be at Arsenal, because we had two fantastic goalkeepers in Martinez and Leno
Ramsdale made two mad mistakes against Brentford. One went in, another saved by Declan Rice.
Last season;
Mistake against Southampton
Mistake against Aston Villa ( That goal straight from the corner)
Mistake against Sporting Lisbon
And by the way, do you think it’s a coincidence that since Raya came in, no big team has beaten us?
Raya is our goalkeeper now
Yes he has made a lot of mistakes but I think the slim distinction between Raya and Ramsdale is Raya’s composure and ball distribution. I bet you if it were to be Ramsdale on goal against Spurs, it would have been 3-3. Because after that error he would have gone into his shell
Arteta has made it clear that Raya prevents threats before they occur and I hazard it is because of his ability to claim crosses, play as sweeper keeper and give an aura of calm at the back and this was his reputation previously at Brentford and not a new phenomenon. All keepers will invariably make mistakes because that is how goals are scored. Whilst the Ramsdale debate had currency during the start of the 23/24 season it is such a mute point with 2 games to play in the current season. Infact not sure what response you want from say Arteta and his coaching staff should they read your opinion piece? Should they publish and explain again why they have Raya in goals and not Ramsdale?
Against Bournemouth at the weekend when Gabriel messed up on the half way line. I don’t know where Raya came from to close down and kick the ball away. He he saved Gabriel’s blushes in that instance. He played as a sweeper there.
But to be honest I don’t see too much between Raya and Ramsdal, but Raya seems to be much more mature, calmer and doesn’t let the occasion get to him a lot. Once he makes a mistake he will get himself together and try to relax. Ramsdale will be panicking and nervous after making a fowler or two, he lets the occasion get to him.
I think the problem is with the author of the article who definitely prefer ramsdale to raya ao couldn’t see from the same lense as the coach.
And for your claim of error made ……wow!!! Try to check it again and more over our style of play means such mistakes is inevitable and, believe me, have seen worst from top GK like neur, Allison and co.
I agreed, though, that ramsdale bench role is harsh but he’ssstill young compare to raya and he can go out albeit loan next season for more playing time. … We don’t have to sell him.
This is strange one. Firstly well done to Raya and the defence. A great achievement. BUT. Personally I think Ramsdale was easily capable of doing just as well, if, in my opinion, better. The goalkeeper situation for me, is more muddled now than when we sold Martinez. From my point of view, I just did not get it and still don’t. Raya isn’t justifiably better than Ramsdale and thats my problem. Arteta tried to fix a problem that was not there.
Maybe the point was to replace Ramsdale with a better GK; in terms of composure and distribution among others.
Can you honestly say Raya has shown more “composure” than Ramsdale? I cannot see it if I’m being honest.
In terms of distribution, I would give a slight edge to Raya, but not to the point I would spend 27 million to acquire that slight edge.
Shot stopping has to go in Ramsdale’s favor. Sure they both have had gaffs, but how many top class saves has Ramsdale made for us?
How many top saves has Raya made for us? I would say his gaffs and being caught out of position outnumber the top saves he has made.
It is Arteta’s choice who he goes with, he is the manager. However, no one, not even Arteta can convince me Raya is an upgrade over Ramsdale.
A lateral move at best, but not an upgrade in my opinion.
Disappointing that Ramsdale never had a chance to compete with Raya, and see who was the better keeper.
Arteta didn’t need to explain anything…Ransdale did it for him when he admitted that he finds it hard to maintain concentration. There’s no way Arteta was going to prioritise a keeper who needs to wind up opposition fans to stay alert during a game.