David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale and becoming a better keeper

David Raya believes that the decision to allow him and Aaron Ramsdale to compete for the Arsenal number one shirt has led to improvement for both goalkeepers. The Spaniard, who was a surprising signing for the Gunners in the summer from Brentford on an initial loan deal, has become the first choice in recent weeks, relegating Ramsdale to the bench.

Despite the competition, Raya emphasises that the two goalkeepers continue to train together, contributing to each other’s improvement. The healthy competition between them is seen as a positive factor in enhancing their performances, ultimately benefiting the team as they strive to secure the starting position for Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“He is a top, top goalkeeper and a top, top team-mate.

“We are team-mates, we are fighting for one position.

“That’s the only problem being a goalkeeper, there is only one that can play and I am just there to help the team as much as possible.

“Aaron and me we have a good relationship, especially as we push each other in every training session. That is going to make us better and it is going to make the team better.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya and Ramsdale are two very good goalies and we expect their competition for a playing spot to be very helpful to each other.

We need that competition in every spot on the team because it will make the players perform at their best every time they step on the pitch.

