David Raya picks up a well deserved award following some world class saves

David Raya has started this season as impressively as he finished the last, earning the Save of the Month award for August.

The goalkeeper, who was in stellar form after his move to the Emirates last term, led the Premier League with the most clean sheets. His performances have validated Arsenal’s decision to make him their first-choice keeper over the also impressive Aaron Ramsdale.

With Ramsdale now having left the club, Raya continues to shine, adding another Save of the Month accolade to his achievements.

According to Arsenal Media, Raya won the award for his remarkable save against Ollie Watkins during the Gunners’ match against Aston Villa. After being beaten by the initial shot, which struck the bar, Raya reacted with lightning reflexes to deny Watkins on the rebound.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has again proven to be the best choice for us and the decision to sign him is another reason why we trust Mikel Arteta’s judgement.

The Spaniard has been in superb form for us and he will continue to get better on our books.

But this is just the start of the season and he must not get carried away because there are tougher matches ahead of us to face.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…