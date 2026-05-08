David Raya reveals the game that made him determined to upgrade his performances 

When David Raya initially joined Arsenal from Brentford, he arrived as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale, who had firmly established himself as a fan favourite at the Emirates. The decision to bring in another goalkeeper created significant debate at the time, with many observers questioning why Mikel Arteta believed the move was necessary.

Several pundits criticised the Arsenal manager for creating competition in a position where the club already appeared well settled. However, Arteta’s decision has since been fully justified as Raya successfully claimed the number one spot and became one of the most important players in the squad.

Raya Reflects On Difficult Start

Arteta signed Raya with the intention of creating strong competition for the goalkeeper position while also improving the overall level of the team. The Spanish goalkeeper eventually won the battle for the starting role, which later led to Ramsdale leaving Arsenal after failing to reclaim his place in the side.

Raya is now on course to secure a third consecutive Golden Glove award while also helping Arsenal reach the Champions League final. His performances throughout the season have strengthened his reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers currently playing in European football.

Despite his success, the Spaniard has admitted there was a difficult period early in his Arsenal career when he struggled to cope with the pressure surrounding his arrival at the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Raya said: “To a club with the number 1 goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, who is very loved by the fans, by his teammates, by the staff… a tremendous goalkeeper, a great goalkeeper.

“At the beginning I went out to play, to enjoy myself, and then there came a time when I didn’t have a good game, against Luton, which I think is the worst game of my career. Although we won 3-4, I wasn’t doing well.”

Goalkeeper Admits He “Hit Rock Bottom”

Raya also reflected on the criticism and pressure he experienced during that period at Arsenal as he attempted to establish himself in the team ahead of Ramsdale.

Adding: “That’s when I realised the magnitude of everything behind it all. Although I’m not one to look at social media or read much of the press, I realised everything, that you can’t have two number 1 goalkeepers… I hit rock bottom and thought, I can only keep pushing forward.”