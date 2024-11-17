David Raya says Arsenal “will be in the fight to lift the Premier League”

Arsenal certainly needed this international break to refresh and rejuvenate, preparing to return with renewed strength and enthusiasm to save their season.

The Gunners headed into the break without a win in their last four league matches, recording two losses and two draws. This disappointing performance has left Gooners feeling frustrated.

As fans express their frustration, it raises the question of how the players are coping with the challenging situation they find themselves in. While on international duty, David Raya acknowledged that they haven’t had a strong start to the season, attributing it all to various circumstances.

While he believes it’s time to bounce back, he thinks they were simply unfortunate not to secure victories in their recent matches against Newcastle (1-0) and Chelsea (1-1). He believes a comeback is underway, and given their strength, they will go for the title.

“We have shown last year and this season, although we have not started as we would have liked, especially the last two games due to the circumstances of the matches, with very difficult away games with one man less,” Raya said via Mundo Deportivo.

“We must not make excuses and we must move forward. We deserved more against Chelsea and Newcastle, but we will continue in the same vein, correcting errors and looking forward with a very good group that we can do anything. We will be in the fight to lift the Premier League.”

Raya’s comments inspire a sense of optimism among Gooners about the future. Even though we are 9 points behind league leaders Liverpool, our Gunners still have the potential to turn things around. Raya believes that if they can achieve a flawless winning streak when the league resumes, they have the potential to narrow the gap with the Reds.

I’m not sure how you feel, but as a Gooner, all I want is for my club to start winning matches, maintain clean sheets, score goals and challenge for the league title.

David Raya believes that will happen, so why shouldn’t we?

Sam P

