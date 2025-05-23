David Raya set to win back-to-back EPL awards this weekend

David Raya has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Premier League, with his form between the posts proving pivotal for Arsenal throughout the campaign. Having initially arrived at the Emirates Stadium on loan, the Spanish goalkeeper made an immediate impact and has since earned a permanent move to North London. His consistency and composure have made him a respected figure not only in the domestic league but also at the international level with Spain.

In his debut season for Arsenal, Raya managed to keep the highest number of clean sheets, which earned him the prestigious Golden Glove award. This remarkable feat set a high benchmark for his subsequent performances, and he has once again risen to the challenge in the current campaign.

Raya in Contention for Consecutive Honours

With 13 clean sheets to his name this season, Raya is currently level with Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest in the race for the Golden Glove. Both goalkeepers have one match remaining, and their final performances could determine who claims the accolade. As Arsenal prepare to face Southampton at Saint Mary’s, the stakes are high for Raya, who will aim to secure the award for a second consecutive year.

Arsenal are expected to dominate the match, given Southampton’s relegation and recent form. However, such fixtures often carry unpredictable elements, and Southampton will be eager to leave the top flight on a positive note. For Raya, the objective is clear, and his focus will be on maintaining his side’s defensive strength.

Clean Sheet Could Seal the Award

As revealed by Arsenal Media, if Raya keeps a clean sheet against Southampton, he will win the Golden Glove outright, regardless of Matz Sels’ result. Should both goalkeepers concede or both secure shutouts, the award will be shared between them.

Raya’s contribution has been a major factor in Arsenal’s strong defensive record this season. With one match left, the opportunity to be recognised again as the league’s best goalkeeper is within reach, and fans will be hoping he ends the campaign with yet another clean sheet to his name.

