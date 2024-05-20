David Raya “would love to be” at Arsenal next season” – “but it’s up to Mikel and the club”

Arsenal’s goalkeeper conundrum

We’ve spoken about the goalkeeping situation at Arsenal at length this season and as another season comes to an end, questions are again being raised as to what Arteta’s plans for the keeping position is next season. As David Raya’s loan from Brentford comes to an end and Aaron Ramsdale’s future looking up in the air and looking unlikely to be staying at the club next season, It leaves everyone with a lot of questions to be answered.

Raya has had a great season between the sticks, at the start of his loan with the club, I personally was a bit confused about how abrupt Arteta made the change from Ramsdale to Raya. Ramsdale was an integral part of the reason we managed to do so well last season and it felt like a bit of a slap in the face from the manager. But to be honest, as the season has gone on, I’ve become more and more impressed with Raya and it does make sense as to why Arteta has chosen to trust him over Ramsdale.

Ramsdale is more of a shot stopper and out and out keeper, whereas Raya brings that, but also another level of skill with his feet. He’s very composed when on the ball and doesn’t seem to shy away from the big challenges, rarely making many mistakes this season and proved Arteta right for picking him. He obviously plays the style of keeping that Arteta see’s a future with, but now the season is over, Arteta has to decide if it’s Raya that he wants to build his team around.

When asked if he would want to stay at Arsenal permanently and if their were any contract talks going on, Raya told the Mail before yesterday’s game: “No, no. I am just focussed on the present. I don’t want to think too much about the future. It’s not up to me now. I have to think about the game on Sunday. Then we break for summer.”

“It’s not up to me to sign. It’s up to the club and Mikel. If my performances have been good enough, hopefully, they will offer me a contract.

“Of course, I would love to be here next season and, if that’s the case, it will be amazing – a dream come true. I don’t want to it stop here. I want more. I want to win trophies with Arsenal.”

So the 28-year-old Spaniard sounds keen to stay at the club and I think Arsenal fans would want that also, including myself. Ramsdale looks to be on the way out and will surely have a few clubs wanting to sign him, and for sure Raya does seem to have found his feet at Arsenal. Hopefully Arteta confirms buying Raya from Brentford, gives him a new contract, and we can see him continue to grow and shine in the red and the white of North London.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

