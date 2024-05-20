David Raya “would love to be” at Arsenal next season” – “but it’s up to Mikel and the club”

Arsenal’s goalkeeper conundrum
We’ve spoken about the goalkeeping situation at Arsenal at length this season and as another season comes to an end, questions are again being raised as to what Arteta’s plans for the keeping position is next season. As David Raya’s loan from Brentford comes to an end and Aaron Ramsdale’s future looking up in the air and looking unlikely to be staying at the club next season, It leaves everyone with a lot of questions to be answered.
Raya has had a great season between the sticks, at the start of his loan with the club, I personally was a bit confused about how abrupt Arteta made the change from Ramsdale to Raya. Ramsdale was an integral part of the reason we managed to do so well last season and it felt like a bit of a slap in the face from the manager. But to be honest, as the season has gone on, I’ve become more and more impressed with Raya and it does make sense as to why Arteta has chosen to trust him over Ramsdale.
Ramsdale is more of a shot stopper and out and out keeper, whereas Raya brings that, but also another level of skill with his feet. He’s very composed when on the ball and doesn’t seem to shy away from the big challenges, rarely making many mistakes this season and proved Arteta right for picking him. He obviously plays the style of keeping that Arteta see’s a future with, but now the season is over, Arteta has to decide if it’s Raya that he wants to build his team around.
When asked if he would want to stay at Arsenal permanently and if their were any contract talks going on, Raya told the Mail before yesterday’s game: “No, no. I am just focussed on the present. I don’t want to think too much about the future. It’s not up to me now. I have to think about the game on Sunday. Then we break for summer.”
“It’s not up to me to sign. It’s up to the club and Mikel. If my performances have been good enough, hopefully, they will offer me a contract.
“Of course, I would love to be here next season and, if that’s the case, it will be amazing – a dream come true. I don’t want to it stop here. I want more. I want to win trophies with Arsenal.”
So the 28-year-old Spaniard sounds keen to stay at the club and I think Arsenal fans would want that also, including myself. Ramsdale looks to be on the way out and will surely have a few clubs wanting to sign him, and for sure Raya does seem to have found his feet at Arsenal. Hopefully Arteta confirms buying Raya from Brentford, gives him a new contract, and we can see him continue to grow and shine in the red and the white of North London.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Raya has been an improvement on Ramsdale but i still think we should be aiming to bring in someone better in who is on the same level as Ederson & Alisson.
hopefully, Josh Kroenke will intervene and send him back to Brentford who wouldn’t touch him with a barge poll
I think he will be with us next season. He modelled the GK’s home kit, that’s a hint of his permanent stay.
I think a goalkeeper first of all should be goalkeeper, that is, ball stopper. And in that category Rammy is better than Raya. No one do better saves. Vs Brentford he made an awful mistake at the end of the first half, but that was beacuse he was rusty. He hadn’t played games for a long time. In the secound half Ramsdale saved the three points with two magnificent saves. Arteta should try to find another way to play Aaron Ramsdale. Not forcing him to take part of the play with his feet etc. But even Raya is far from perfect as a passer.
You can blame ring rust but what’s the excuse for his poor performances last season. I was the biggest advocate for bringing Ramsdale in at the time but he proved he wasn’t mature enough or reliable enough to be our number one. The interview with Wrighty when he said he loses focus during a game just didn’t sit right with me. Furthermore the amount of times he got beat at his near post last season was shocking. Yes he made some world class saves then undid it all with poor positioning.