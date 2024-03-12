David Raya’s penalty heroics sends Arsenal to the Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals; however, it took penalties and David Raya to confirm their place in the last eight.
Porto aimed to slow down Arsenal’s pace in the opening exchanges, wanting to avoid getting caught out by the Gunners.
Arsenal continued to create opportunities, and moments later, Bukayo Saka tested Diogo Costa’s palm after a fine solo run.
Evanilson then had a sight of the Arsenal goal, shooting wide for the first nervy moments for the Gunners. However, six minutes later, Evanilson had another chance and stung Raya’s hands with a shot.
Just over five minutes before halftime, Porto had Arsenal where they wanted them, and William Saliba received a deserved yellow card for his troubles. A minute later, Leandro Trossard found the breakthrough, scoring Arsenal’s equaliser in the tie thanks to a fine pass from Martin Odegaard.
The second half started more rapidly for both sides, with Porto showing more interest in playing, especially through the wings where they had pace.
Arsenal soon found their stride in the second half, consistently opening up the Porto defence with dangerous setpieces, mostly corners and throw-ins.
Just when it seemed neither team could find the back of the net, Martin Odegaard scored due to a tangle between Kai Havertz, Pepe, and Diogo Costa. However, the goal was ruled out for a foul, leading to Mikel Arteta’s caution as he protested against the decision.
At the other end, FC Porto had a three-versus-three chance, but Raya saved Francisco Conceicao’s shot well. The game was opening up at this stage.
Arsenal appeared more prepared for Porto than in the first leg, matching the Portuguese side physically as the game became scrappier.
With around seven minutes of normal time left, Gabriel Jesus was sent on and nearly scored with his first touch, but Costa was quick off his line to thwart him.
Despite Arsenal’s late push to win the game, Porto defended resolutely, and the match headed into extra time.
The first period of extra time started as scrappy as the end of normal time had been, but Arsenal was on top, continually piling pressure on Porto.
At this stage, both teams’ players looked tired, with both making some changes to add fresh legs to the tie. Eddie Nketiah and Oleksandr Zinchenko came on for Arsenal.
Arsenal had the first significant chance of extra time, and when it seemed Saka would score, Otavio blocked brilliantly to keep the game level.
After a less frantic extra time, both teams were separated by penalties. Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, and Rice scored, while Raya saved two FC Porto penalties, sending Arsenal to the Champions League quarterfinals.
Long live the king
It almost tested my nerves why couldn’t we muster any shots in extra time despite having possession. It was almost we were inviting the penalties deliberately which is a risk for any team. But in the end everything happened for good. Satisfied.
Porto are a really difficult team to play against but we did it, good game and the ref played like it was a 70s cup game, our team spirit carried us through.
14 years since our last CL quarters. Enjoy everyone (bookies 2nd favs behind City and ahead of Real now.)
I can’t believe we’re the second favorite in UCL, because we were too nervous to make high-risk moves and passes as we did in EPL
I wouldn’t bet on Arsenal if I were a gambler, but anything could happen in a knockout competition
We are top of the world’s best leagues with the most goals scored and least conceded, in recent memory we played Liverpool off the park. Where does this energy come from?
We’ve outscored Madrid in La Liga in the prem by 10
We were hanging by thread. One mistake in risky pass and the game is over. But yes, it was like we didn’t put that effort to win the game in normal play and mental hurdle was getting better of us. But we got plenty of set pieces by playing safe, which would have been enough to win premier league game. we have to appreciate how Porto managed the game and no matter how hatred player is Pepe, what he did was unbelievable and can’t imagine 41 yr playing like that. Hopefully this mental hurdle of being knocked out in round of 16 is over now and it could bring our free flowing football back to us in quarters and we could justify the second favorite tag given to us.
I thought Diogo Costa was blabbing when he said before the first leg that they know how to stop us. They sure do.
Quality put us through tonight.
RealTalk. Ya gotta give it to them, they sure did take it to us. I still believe we had the cut of them though. That second goal should have stood, because Pepe and the keeper boxed in Havertz. Yet VAR deemed Havertz the aggressor…🤨
I guess Raya’s signing has been justified, because Arsenal will get an additional profit by proceeding to the next UCL stage
Porto were highly organized/ skilled and Conceicao is a very good manager. I wouldn’t be surprised if an EPL team try to sign him in the summer
Arsenal obviously had stage fright and were too nervous to handle a game of such magnitude. Hopefully the mentality will change in the next UCL match
Solid end to a game we performed uncharacteristically, must admit not our best display and not the best way to send the fans to the international break but i’m sure the team will come back stronger. Good luck rooting for your respective nations. COYG!!!
Not a night for the faint hearted but what a climax!
European football is a completely different beast and we came through it.
The penalties were really decisive and the saves made me want to hug Raya.
That match was about character
Congratulations to the team and the coaches and a bigger hug to Odegaard who shows his prowess on the pitch and is a magnificent captain
Correct Sue. Not pretty but job done.
Nice saying, SueP.
It’s 14 years since last time, and a tough task for a young team. We managed to stay focused and do our job against a time wasting opponent. They tried everything to get us frustrated.
A tough tough game, Porto really made us work. I think we were nervous, especially at the back but we came through. Big up to Raya, great saves and great penalties. We just about controlled the game but our passing from the back in pressure games, has to improve in the next round. We gave the ball up far too easily some times. Its great to hopefully now come up against one of the monsters of CL football. Well done all. A nice rest to prepare for City. Odergaard led the team brilliantly.
That was a battle. In the past we used to loose these kind of games because of mentality or lack of.
This and the Brentford game shows me the team is maturing.
Still not sure if we are going to win anything this year but next year may be a different proposition.
I have a feeling Porto’s manager will be prowling an EPL sideline next year.
I honestly thought we would win fairly comfortably in normal time. Absolutely hate penalty shootouts particularly when we take part but a win is a win and we are in the hat for the quarter finals. Credit to Porto though for taking us to the wire.
Really dont want to rain on our happy parade. But as a realist, I am convinced we have next to no hope at all to actually win the CL. As we struggled mightily to get past a decent, but no more than that team inPorto, we will have no chance against the better teams left.
We are naivein Europe and do not YET have the game understnding to beat the best in CL.
HOWEVER, we have a serious chance in our PREM and crucially, we totally UNDERSTAND AND ARE FAMILIAR WITH Prem football.
We would have been better served for our Prem hopes in going our tonight, even though I am glad we stayed in, obviously.
But fast forward a few weeks and we may well come to regret going through tonight, as we now have a lot on our plate in TWO REALLY TOUGH COMPS.
Had we exited tonight, we would have had a real Prem advantage over Pool and City, who are both busy on SEVERAL FRONTS.
We were in nothing last year and CIty won the treble. It’s overplayed at this point of the season the benefit of missing what 4 games max before the end of the season. Losing today would have been a long long negative through a postponed game and an international break to the important City game can’t see how that would ever have been an advantage in the race.
Momentum is everything in title races.
14 years since last time and we are moving onwards and upwards. If not this year we’ll have a new chance next year 🔴⚪️
Again, Porto aren’t a football team. Play acting, falling over, making rugby tackles at every turn, yet the referee seemed to be in on the act. Encouraged their silliness by refusing to do anything about it.
We complain about the general standard of officiating in the EPL, but it appears referees on European nights are just as bad, if not worse, judging by our two games against Porto.
Glad we eventually made it. It would have been such a heartbreaking moment, had we not qualified.
Massive mental hurdle successfully scaled tonight.
Big ups to the Emirates crowd. They played a huge part in helping us cross the line.
Absolutely bullied the Porto players with the noise decibels during the shootout.
Booed their spotkick takers to the point that they couldn’t even raise their heads up while facing Raya.
Odegaard, Master!
Raya, u beauty!
Arsenal, Oh how i love you!
Victoria Concordia Crescit ❤️
Goodnight everyone!
COYG 💪
So much for those who thought the second leg against Porto would be a walk in the park. Again poor finishing except for Trossard’s effort nearly put Arsenal out
Congratulations to our four penalty takers for rising to the occasion and Raya for saving two penalties to win the game for Arsenal.
The Martin Odegaard critics of his performances in big games were hopefully silenced tonight, as his individual play was superb and his leadership outstanding.
Congratulations to Arteta and the team for making the quarter finals.
We are back 🔴⚪️🫶
Full credit to Porto for giving us a difficult tie but massive congratulations to the club. What a night which marks a change for the better. We’ve broken the hoo-doo and have grown a little more! COYG!!