David Raya’s penalty heroics sends Arsenal to the Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals; however, it took penalties and David Raya to confirm their place in the last eight.

Porto aimed to slow down Arsenal’s pace in the opening exchanges, wanting to avoid getting caught out by the Gunners.

Arsenal continued to create opportunities, and moments later, Bukayo Saka tested Diogo Costa’s palm after a fine solo run.

Evanilson then had a sight of the Arsenal goal, shooting wide for the first nervy moments for the Gunners. However, six minutes later, Evanilson had another chance and stung Raya’s hands with a shot.

Just over five minutes before halftime, Porto had Arsenal where they wanted them, and William Saliba received a deserved yellow card for his troubles. A minute later, Leandro Trossard found the breakthrough, scoring Arsenal’s equaliser in the tie thanks to a fine pass from Martin Odegaard.

The second half started more rapidly for both sides, with Porto showing more interest in playing, especially through the wings where they had pace.

Arsenal soon found their stride in the second half, consistently opening up the Porto defence with dangerous setpieces, mostly corners and throw-ins.

Just when it seemed neither team could find the back of the net, Martin Odegaard scored due to a tangle between Kai Havertz, Pepe, and Diogo Costa. However, the goal was ruled out for a foul, leading to Mikel Arteta’s caution as he protested against the decision.

At the other end, FC Porto had a three-versus-three chance, but Raya saved Francisco Conceicao’s shot well. The game was opening up at this stage.

Arsenal appeared more prepared for Porto than in the first leg, matching the Portuguese side physically as the game became scrappier.

With around seven minutes of normal time left, Gabriel Jesus was sent on and nearly scored with his first touch, but Costa was quick off his line to thwart him.

Despite Arsenal’s late push to win the game, Porto defended resolutely, and the match headed into extra time.

The first period of extra time started as scrappy as the end of normal time had been, but Arsenal was on top, continually piling pressure on Porto.

At this stage, both teams’ players looked tired, with both making some changes to add fresh legs to the tie. Eddie Nketiah and Oleksandr Zinchenko came on for Arsenal.

Arsenal had the first significant chance of extra time, and when it seemed Saka would score, Otavio blocked brilliantly to keep the game level.

After a less frantic extra time, both teams were separated by penalties. Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, and Rice scored, while Raya saved two FC Porto penalties, sending Arsenal to the Champions League quarterfinals.