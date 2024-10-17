David Raya’s performances for Spain show why he is fast becoming one of the world’s best keepers

The last two games showed exactly why David Raya is fast becoming one of the best keepers in the world.

A key talking point from the first two months of the season so far has to be the form of David Raya in goal for Arsenal. We’ve seen him drop some insane performances consistently for us througout this campaign, with the Spaniard pulling off perhaps some of the best saves in his career till date with the stops agaisnt Watkins in the PL and Retegui in the Champions League this season.

This insane form has coincided with the depature of Aaron Ramsdale which might have a part to do with it because of how assured the Spaniard has been in his game than last season. These performances for us has already seen him get recognition as being one of the best in world(in his position) among fans and pundits alike which is the least he deserves however he will even get more elevated level of praise after his exploits in this recent international break.

The Spanish shot stopper has indeed transferred his form in an Arsenal shirt to the internationals, keeping consecutive clean sheets in comfortable wins for his country Spain. He didn’t have a lot to do in both games which is understandable given Spain’s dominance, however he still did well to handle any threat when called upon and also keeping cleansheets consecutively. His distribution especially in the first game against Denmark was exceptional, which along with his shot stopping is making him fast becoming one of the best GKs in the world.

He’ll definitely need more consistency to be able to get labelled that frequently however I trust he’ll continue to show a certain level of consistency this season.

Where does he rank among the best in the world gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

