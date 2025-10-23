David Seaman believes Arsenal man will be a better player once he adapts

Viktor Gyökeres has not found life in the Premier League as straightforward as it was in Portugal, where he developed a reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. During his two remarkable seasons at Sporting Club, he came close to reaching a century of goals, a feat that earned him a move to Arsenal in the summer. Expectations were understandably high following that transfer, but the transition to English football has presented new challenges for the Swedish striker.

The pace and intensity of the Premier League differ significantly from those of the Portuguese top flight, and Gyökeres has been adjusting to the tactical demands of his new environment. While the goals have not arrived as freely as he would have hoped, his commitment and work rate have been widely praised within the club.

Adapting to Life at Arsenal

Gyökeres recently scored twice in his last match, a performance that has lifted confidence around his form and suggested that he is beginning to settle. The club believes this could be the turning point in his season, helping him regain the rhythm and confidence that made him such a force in Portugal. Arsenal are depending on his ability to convert opportunities as they pursue major honours in both domestic and European competitions.

Importantly, there is no sense of undue pressure being placed on the striker. The management understands that adapting to the Premier League takes time, particularly for players arriving from other leagues. Patience and trust have therefore become key aspects of his integration into the squad.

Seaman’s Confidence in Gyökeres

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has expressed his belief that Gyökeres will soon fulfil his potential and prove to be an excellent signing for the club. Speaking via Metro Sports, Seaman said: “He’s getting used to the team, he’s getting used to his team-mates and he’s getting used to the pace of the Premier League.”

He added: “As we’ve seen, Gyökeres loves a bit of physical action in there so give him time. He is getting better and better, he’s getting fitter and fitter and I’m sure there’s going to be more goals.”

Seaman’s comments reflect a growing sense of optimism within the Arsenal camp. His perspective aligns with that of many fans, who believe Gyökeres possesses the technical ability and determination needed to succeed at the highest level. With time, the striker’s understanding of his teammates and the demands of English football will likely improve, allowing him to make the impact that both he and the club envision.

