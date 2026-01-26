David Seaman criticises one decision Mikel Arteta made against Man Utd

David Seaman cannot understand why Mikel Arteta decided to take Martin Odegaard off during Arsenal’s match against Manchester United yesterday. With the team chasing goals and trailing 2-1, the Arsenal manager replaced Odegaard with Mikel Merino, who went on to score an equaliser for the Gunners.

The decision raised eyebrows, given Odegaard’s importance to the side. As Arsenal’s captain and primary creative influence, he is usually central to their attacking play, particularly in moments when the team is searching for a decisive goal. While he appeared ineffective during the early stages of the match, his influence often grows as games progress, especially in high-pressure situations.

Substitution Sparks Debate

Arsenal required improved performances across the pitch, and the introduction of fresh players did help to lift their intensity. The substitutes contributed positively, even though their impact ultimately proved insufficient to secure a win in the fixture. The Gunners showed more urgency following the changes, but the disruption caused by altering the team’s structure was noticeable.

Arteta will likely feel that his substitutions were justified, particularly given that one of the replacements managed to find the net. From the manager’s perspective, decisions are often judged by their outcome, and introducing players capable of changing the game is part of that process. However, removing a key figure such as Odegaard at a critical stage inevitably drew scrutiny.

Seaman Questions the Decision

Seaman was unconvinced by the call and felt it altered the balance of the team at an important moment. He said on Premier League Productions: “Taking off your captain – it was a real surprise to me. He’s our playmaker. To bring him off at 58 minutes, it changed everything because Declan [Rice] had to drop back…It was a strange substitution, and bringing four on [at once] really disrupts the momentum of the team.”

When a match is not unfolding as planned, changes are sometimes necessary. Had the decision produced a winning goal, it might have been viewed very differently. Instead, the substitution has become a focal point for debate following a result that left Arsenal frustrated.