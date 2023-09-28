David Seaman defends Arsenal from “overcelebrating” critics

Arsenal has faced criticism, notably from Gary Neville, for what some perceive as over-celebrating their goals, with suggestions that it may contribute to them conceding shortly after scoring.

While it’s common for clubs to celebrate goals and victories, Neville has taken issue with how Arsenal celebrates. However, Gunners legend David Seaman has defended the team’s celebrations.

Seaman pointed to the recent North London Derby against Tottenham as an example. In that match, Arsenal held leads but ultimately settled for a 2-2 draw as Tottenham consistently responded to Arsenal’s goals.

Seaman said to the Daily Mail:

‘No, it’s just how the game goes,’ Seaman said. ‘It’s not like everyone was stood in Spurs’ half when they kicked off. It’s a north London derby, you’re going to celebrate!

‘If you don’t celebrate a NLD goal then what is going on? I don’t agree with Gary there.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We understand why we have so many critics, but they will hardly influence our on-field behaviour because the players listen to their manager and not to critics.

We always celebrate our goals the same as every other team, why is it only Arsenal that gets criticised and no other side?

