David Seaman explains why Raya is struggling at Arsenal now

David Raya is arguably one of the most criticised goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment, and he may be questioning if he made the right decision to move to Arsenal in the summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper had established himself as one of the finest in England after helping Brentford gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, his role as Arsenal’s number one has put him in the spotlight, particularly because he took over the position from Aaron Ramsdale, who is beloved by the fans.

While Raya has the support of Mikel Arteta, he has appeared uncertain in recent games, and former Arsenal star David Seaman believes he is struggling with the pressure of playing for a big club.

Arsenal is one of the top sides in the league and is expected to challenge for the title, just as they did in the last campaign, but Raya is finding it challenging to demonstrate that he can meet those expectations.

‘It’s tough at the moment and it’s tough on Aaron,’ Seaman told The Football Gods podcast, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘David’s finding it tough to adapt to playing at a big club because of all the attention that’s on it, and the pressure, and it is another level from what he’s used to at Brentford.

‘I remember when I was at Arsenal and they paid a lot of money for Richard Wright (who joined from Ipswich for £6m in 2001). He came in as my number two and I thought: ‘Whoa, this is serious competition’, but I showed him what I could do.’

Raya is having a tough season and the goalie is handling the situation well for now. However, he has to cut out the silly errors in his game, otherwise, he will lose his spot on the team.

