David Seaman explains why the rivalry between Trossard and Martinelli is a good thing for Arsenal

Two minutes after coming on versus Aston Villa in his first touch, Leandro Trossard found the back of the net to break the deadlock. He set Arsenal up for victory.

Following the Gunners 2-0 win over Villa, Leandro Trossard became a hot topic, with everyone wondering why the Belgian doesn’t start games ahead of Gabriel Martinelli. Many have weighed in on the debate, and Arsenal icon David Seaman may have provided the perfect explanation why Martinelli should continue to start on the left wing.

Seaman, reacting to Trossard’s restrained celebration after scoring, demonstrated that neither Martinelli nor Trossard should be upset about who starts. He believes that either player could start, with the other coming on as a substitute, and both would perform well.

For him, the competitiveness between the two is what makes Arsenal’s left wing click; he believes it is Martinelli pushing Trossard that allows the Belgian to produce the quality performances he does.

“I don’t see what the problem is. There always will be [competition for places]. Even if it’s the other way around, if he [Trossard] starts first, Martinelli would come on,”said Seaman on his podcast.

“I think we all know that on that [left] side, that’s where we have the balance with Trossard and Martinelli. On the right side, we only have Buyako Saka.”

Trossard has struggled in the past when he has started, so you can’t guarantee he’ll be a hit (if he starts). And you can’t guarantee Martinelli will come on and be a terrific sub. In the end, it may be better to stick with the status quo.

At least two players compete for one position in outstanding teams, and a player can only be grateful for the opportunities that come his way (some don’t even get a chance). Opportunity may arise during the league season, but Gunners should remember that it’s about the team, not individuals.

Jack Anderson

