David Seaman has his say on the rumours of an Arteta Aubameyang fall out

Arsenal legend, David Seaman doesn’t think there is a problem between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta and has backed the striker to return to form soon.

Auba has been terrible in front of the goal in this campaign as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the team he inherited at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has bolstered his midfield and defence, but his attack comprises of players already at the club when he joined.

He has handed them the chance to stop him from recruiting another goal-scorer in the market, but they haven’t been convincing enough.

Auba is currently the captain and highest earner at the club, so we expect much from him.

However, the striker is underperforming, but Seaman is convinced it is just a matter of time before he returns to form.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Sun Sports while speaking on a rumoured problem between the Gabon star and Arteta: “I don’t see that [rift between Aubameyang and manager Mikel Arteta], I don’t see that at all.

“I think it’s just the fact he’s not playing very well and he’s having one of those patches.”

Seaman added: “He’s just really low in confidence. He needs to get out on that training field and really practice his finishing, get confidence from training.

“We all know he can do it because we’ve seen him do it in the past.

“We’re just waiting for that little boost and hopefully he gets a two-foot tap-in and that brings his confidence back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having watched Auba in his best form, it is understandable that Seaman believes he would get back among the goals regularly again.

The striker has the quality, but he could be in decline already.

At 32, very few players can improve, and the former Borussia Dortmund man hasn’t shown the desire and hunger the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have.

The best thing for Arsenal now is to plan for life without him and bring in a better striker as soon as possible.